Lacking iron? Dr. Maya Rosman has a life-changing tip – no less

Iron is one of the most essential components in our diet, especially during times when the body needs to recover. So before you rush to buy the strongest pill available – here’s what you should know about iron, supplements, nutrition, and what happens when you take too much.

Iron is an important mineral involved in the production of hemoglobin – the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all the cells in the body. When we lack iron, our cells simply don’t get enough oxygen – leading to symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, sometimes even increased heart palpitations, memory decline, or a general lack of vitality.

How much iron do we need?

It depends on age and medical condition. Women of childbearing age, for example, need almost twice as much as men – due to blood loss during menstruation. Growing children, pregnant women, vegetarians, and people recovering from surgeries – all need different dosages.

On average, most men and postmenopausal women need about 8 mg of iron per day, while women of childbearing age need around 18 mg. During pregnancy – the amount rises to 27 mg, and for infants – about 11 mg per day.

Here are the exact amounts:

Infants 7–12 months: 11 mg

Children 1–3 years: 7 mg

Women of childbearing age: 18 mg

Adult men: 8 mg

Postmenopausal women: 8 mg

Pregnant women: 27 mg

Sprouted black lentil salad with green almonds and seasonal blossoms, Rama's Kitchen (credit: DROR EINAV)

Plant-based iron – not just meat

Many think that iron exists only in red meat, but it's also found in plant-based sources – though less efficiently absorbed. Here are some dietary and plant-based sources of iron:

• Heme iron: Found in animal sources like red meat, chicken, fish, liver, and shellfish – highly absorbable.

• Non-heme iron: Found in plant-based sources like legumes, tofu, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and dark green vegetables – less absorbable, but absorption improves with vitamin C.

Animal-based iron is better absorbed (called "heme iron"), but it’s possible to improve the absorption of plant-based iron with vitamin C – for example, adding red pepper, tomato, or citrus fruit to a meal with lentils, tahini, or quinoa.

Good examples of iron-rich foods:

• Chicken or beef liver

• Lean red meat

• Whole tahini

• Lentils, chickpeas, beans

• Spinach, beets, buckwheat, oats

When should you consider taking a supplement?

In cases like blood tests showing low iron stores, post-surgery recovery, diagnosed anemia, pregnancy, heavy menstruation, vegan diet, or absorption disorders – it’s definitely worth considering supplementation.

A large-scale study published in 2022 in the British Journal of General Practice addressed iron deficiency anemia as the most common cause of anemia worldwide, especially among women of childbearing age and children.The study explained how the decline in iron stores harms red blood cell production and causes fatigue, weakness, and reduced quality of life. In addition, the study emphasized the importance of accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment.

Also for vegetarians and vegans with low levels, teenagers with rapid growth, and elderly people with absorption issues – it’s worth checking and considering.

But it’s important to know – iron supplements can cause unpleasant side effects like constipation, stomach pain, bloating, and sometimes nausea. This mostly happens when taking too high doses that are not absorbed by the body – and then remain in the intestines, causing local reactions.

My secret to taking iron properly

My recommendation is to take children's tablets: yes, you read that right – children’s iron tablets are sometimes the best choice for adults too. They contain a precise and low amount – similar to what the body gets from a good steak – and therefore the chances of side effects are much lower.

Instead of taking 50 mg that “won’t get absorbed,” you can take 10 mg that will be absorbed properly – and let the body build up its stores at a healthy pace, without overload. These tablets are especially suitable for those looking for a gentle boost – healthy people recovering from surgery, postpartum women, or teenage girls at the beginning of puberty.

How to take it correctly? It’s best to take an iron supplement on an empty stomach, with a glass of water, and combine it with vitamin C if possible (like fresh-squeezed orange juice). Avoid combining it with coffee, tea, or dairy products – they interfere with absorption.

Bottom line: Before buying the strongest supplement on the shelf – check what your body actually needs. Sometimes, a small and precise iron dose meant for children is what makes the difference between prolonged weakness and true recovery.