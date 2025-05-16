ZENLIFE enters Asia: “One of the most promising markets”

The global wellness industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, and now the startup company Zenlife is making its first steps into the Asian market.

Last month, the company’s products were launched in Hong Kong at a prestigious event. The company responsible for distributing the brand in the region is OG Brands, managed by Dana Zilberstein and Ofri Shish, who have brought beauty and wellness brands to the area.

Zenlife, led by CEO Keren Nahir, is a local food-tech company in partnership with the French company SOKOLA, which developed the Soko+ series – innovative dietary supplements that eliminate the need to swallow vitamins in synthetic capsules, using instead 72% Belgian vegan dark chocolate. The company has large-scale production capabilities due to a strategic partnership with a Belgian factory and also complies with European standards.

Zenlife (credit: PR)

The company’s developed production method enables the use of only four natural ingredients, with no artificial flavors or preservatives, turning the daily indulgence of a chocolate square into a product that contains vitamins and minerals.

The Far East is considered one of the most promising markets for the wellness industry, with growing demand for products that combine innovative technology and natural ingredients. OG Brands, which leads strategic moves in the Asian market, identified the potential in the startup company and brought Zenlife to Hong Kong – the main gateway to the region.

“We see Hong Kong as fertile ground for premium brands, especially in the health and wellness sectors,” says Dana Zilberstein, Co-CEO of OG Brands. “Zenlife brings real promise and we’re excited to be the official distributors of the brand in the region.”

As part of its official entry into the Asian market, the brand began selling on the Hong Kong site ho.glow, and a festive launch event was held in Hong Kong with the participation of opinion leaders, influencers, and senior figures from the retail world. Keren Nahir, CEO of Zenlife (credit: EYAL TUAG)

“Zenlife offers an indulgent approach to vitamin consumption and combats the phenomenon of ‘pill fatigue,’ which is a common issue in the world of dietary supplements,” says Keren Nahir, CEO of Zenlife. “We’re excited to enter the Asian market and make our solutions accessible to consumers in Hong Kong and the entire region. We believe that through strategic partnerships we can offer a comprehensive and high-quality wellness experience.”

Zenlife and OG Brands are working to strengthen collaborations with retailers, pharmacy chains, and eCommerce platforms, aiming to make the brand’s products accessible to the wider public. “We see tremendous potential for collaborations with leading players in the local market,” adds Ofri Shish, Co-CEO of OG Brands. “Our strategy is based on understanding local needs and tailoring the brand experience accordingly.”