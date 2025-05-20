"Even when it’s challenging, we have the ability to dream": A collection to take you away

In times of uncertainty and challenges, we all seek moments of rest, peace, and a little escape from daily reality. Elinor Koffler, founder of the baby clothing brand TAKE ME HOME, took this basic desire and turned it into the inspiration for her new summer 2025 collection – Dream Resort. The collection, born out of a personally and socially challenging time, brings not only carefully designed items but also a meaningful milestone for the brand established in 2019: For the first time since its founding, the brand is expanding its size range and offering items for toddlers aged two to three.

"The new collection is meant to remind us all that even when things are tough, we still have the ability to dream and hope for better days," explains Koffler, who deeply understands the challenges parents face. As a mother of two – four-year-old Ella and six-year-old Geffen – she knows how important it is to create a sense of security and joy for children, even when their parents are dealing with emotional and mental struggles. Take Me Home (credit: Tal Zelikovich)

The Dream Resort collection offers a wide range of pieces in soft, summery colors, adorned with optimistic prints that tie into the central concept behind the collection. Palm trees, dolphins, umbrellas, and starfish appear alongside the hot air balloon – the brand’s iconic and recognizable print. The items are named after exotic vacation destinations like St. Tropez, Miami, and Tuscany, inviting both children and their parents to sail away in their imagination and feel the magic of these places – even without leaving home.

The decision to expand sizing to ages two to three was a natural step for the brand, which until now focused on ages 0–24 months. “This is a significant step for the brand, allowing parents to continue dressing their children in TAKE ME HOME items as they grow,” says Koffler. “This expansion comes in response to many requests from parents who loved the quality and design of the brand and wanted to keep using our products even after their babies became toddlers.” Take Me Home (credit: Tal Zelikovich)

The size expansion posed new design challenges for Koffler and her team. “We adjusted the cuts to suit toddlers who are already walking, running, and moving freely, while maintaining the brand’s signature design line,” she explains. The items in the new sizes were designed with maximum comfort and higher durability in mind, but without compromising on aesthetics and style.

As part of the high standards the brand emphasizes in every collection, the current collection was also carefully planned so that the clothing would be comfortable not only for children but also for the parents’ use. The pieces are made from soft and comfortable fabrics, with high-quality stitching and great attention to detail. “Alongside the visual design, comfort and practicality are the core values I always keep in mind during the creative process,” Koffler stresses. Take Me Home (credit: Tal Zelikovich)

The biggest challenge in developing the Dream Resort collection, according to Koffler, was “creating a balance between the need to provide calming and comforting products in a difficult time, and the desire to bring a sense of optimism and excitement.” The team wanted to design a collection that reflects the complex reality we are all experiencing, while also offering moments of magic and escape.

The TAKE ME HOME brand, which was born in 2019 when Koffler became a mother for the first time, has grown and evolved over the years. Today, it offers not only classic and stylish clothing, but also accessories and textiles, including bamboo swaddles, blankets and bedding, stroller bags, and pouches for diapers and wipes.

The Dream Resort collection will launch in stores and online in two separate drops, so there will always be something new and exciting to discover. It will be available in about 80 Super-Pharm branches as well as on Super-Pharm online. For many parents, these products will serve not only as practical and high-quality clothing items but also as a reminder that even in challenging times, dreams and hope for better days are what keep us moving forward.