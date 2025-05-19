The Gali chain and Altman Health are launching a summer 2025 collaboration — "Protecting Children Inside and Out" — in which, upon purchasing shoes for 300 NIS or more, including at least one pair of children's shoes, customers will receive a free package of the nutritional supplement Yomi.

The collaboration will be accompanied by an animated campaign created in partnership with the company Srutonim, featuring cartoon characters of Gali sandals engaging in a humorous conversation with Yomi the teddy bear from Altman. The campaign will launch this week across the social media and digital platforms of both companies, as well as in customer clubs and at the point of sale in all Gali branches nationwide.

According to Ganit Alon, VP of Marketing at Brill, which operates the Gali chain: "The collaboration with Altman, which began last winter, has created a natural partnership and connection between the two brands, offering added value for parents and children in Israel. The high-quality footwear we offer, combined with the leading children’s nutritional supplement Yomi, creates a complete experience of comfort alongside nutritional resilience."