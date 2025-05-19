Sugar-free: New flavors for the popular protein snack

The food division of the Shestowitz Group is launching under the TODAY brand a new series of protein snacks: cream rolls, including two unique flavors, suitable for anyone looking for a protein consumption solution after a workout and as a midday snack, in two great flavors—Triple Chocolate and Banana Toffee.

The cream rolls series is rich in deep core cream and coated with milk chocolate with no added sugar, in Triple Chocolate and Banana Toffee flavors. The snacks offer balanced nutritional values for a single snack (64 grams, 32 per snack, 2 units in a pack): 21 grams of protein derived from milk proteins and high-quality whey protein, all under 200 calories per snack.

• Price: NIS 13.90

• Where: In supermarket and food chains