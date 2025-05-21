Want to celebrate Shavuot properly? Here are the deals that will make your holiday affordable

The supermarket chain City Market is launching a series of attractive deals ahead of the Shavuot holiday, focusing on dairy products, pastries, and desserts for a rich and affordable family holiday meal.

The promotions, valid until June 3, include dozens of products at discounted prices at all 80 stores of the chain across the country. Among the prominent offers are various cheeses, such as mild Tzfat cheese 5% for NIS 12.9, Gilad Collection Kashkaval cheese 28% (200g) for NIS 22.9, and Galil Roquefort cheese 26% (140g) for NIS 17.9.

"Shavuot is one of the most beloved holidays for Israeli families, and at 'City Market,' we do everything to provide a perfect holiday atmosphere – for every budget," says Yossi Schwartz, founder and CEO of the chain. "This year as well, we carefully selected products that are especially suitable for the holiday table, while maintaining high quality and affordable prices. We believe every family deserves to celebrate a holiday rich in flavors without compromising on the budget."

City Market branch in Yavneh (credit: PR)

In addition to the cheeses, the promotions also include:

Mutti tomato puree – 2 units for NIS 23

Maadanot pizza snacks with olives – NIS 29.9

Barilla pasta selection – NIS 5.9

White Chef grated pizza cheese (500g) – NIS 19.9

Maadanot burekas – spinach / potato – NIS 19.9

Tara chocolate drinks in various flavors – 2 units for NIS 19.9

Maadanot rolled puff pastry – NIS 17.9

La Cremaria ice cream – NIS 17.9

Mama Mia pizza selection – NIS 22.9