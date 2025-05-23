Ahead of Shavuot: White wine and a sparkling cocktail made from natural fruit extracts

Ahead of the Shavuot holiday, Scottish from Israco is launching a dry white wine from the South African winery Nederburg – Sauvignon Blanc. The new wine joins the four existing wines in the series: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinotage, and Edelrood.

The wine is produced in South Africa, in the Western Cape coastal region, from Sauvignon Blanc grapes and a small amount of Sémillon. The leading vineyards in the cooler climate zones allow for slow ripening that deepens the flavors; granite and sandstone soils provide naturally high acidity. After an early manual harvest, the grapes are immediately crushed and pressed upon arrival at the winery, and after fermentation processes, the wine is aged on its lees for 3 months.

Price: NIS 59.90

Diva Cosmopolitan pack (credit: PR)

In addition, the company is launching Diva Cosmopolitan in a personal-size bottle pack, which includes four bottles in peach and passionfruit flavors.

This is a brand of sparkling wines (6% alcohol) with added natural fruit extracts. The beverage undergoes slow filtration through gold filters to ensure pure and sharp flavors.

Price: NIS 49.90

Where: At Tiv Ta’am chain stores and selected shops across the country