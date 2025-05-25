Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 Edge: Slim and lightweight

Samsung unveiled its new smartphone – the Galaxy S25 Edge – early this morning (Tuesday), with the goal of getting ahead of Apple, which is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air this fall. That device, too, is expected to be ultra-thin. With this move, Samsung is pushing the mobile market into a battle of thickness and weight, and it will be interesting to see whether consumers view this as an advantage.

The S25 Edge is indeed a slim smartphone, measuring only 5.8 mm thick and weighing 163 grams. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Plus is 7.3 mm thick and weighs 190 grams. The iPhone 16 Pro weighs 199 grams and is 8.3 mm thick, and Apple’s device also features a smaller screen than Samsung’s.

In terms of technical specifications, the S25 Edge falls between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch display using high-quality Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, which offers rich colors and high sharpness. It is powered by the same powerful processor found in other S25 models released this year – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, customized for Samsung’s smartphones. RAM is also identical – 12 GB.

S25 Edge (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Samsung says you can sit on the S25 Edge

The S25 Edge comes in three colors: Silver, light blue, and black. Samsung says there’s no problem accidentally sitting on the device if it’s placed in your back pocket. The phone has strong protection, including a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 from Corning, designed to prevent the screen from shattering. Additionally, it is water- and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The smartphone supports 5G mobile connectivity, features WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. The battery has a reasonable capacity of 3900 mAh, so it will be interesting to see how well it lasts throughout the day. Wired charging is not particularly fast – 25 watts, slower than the 45-watt support in the S25 Plus. Wireless charging is also available. S25 Edge (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

The camera system on the back of the phone includes two sensors: A main 200-megapixel sensor designed to provide bright images even at night, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera features a 12-megapixel sensor.

Of course, all of Samsung’s Galaxy AI capabilities are included, such as photo editing, object removal and background completion via software, the daily tips interface – Now Brief – and integration with Google’s AI solutions, including the AI assistant Gemini. S25 Edge (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Prices and Pre-Order Offer

Pre-orders begin today, and the device will hit stores on May 30. The version with 256 GB of storage is priced at NIS 4,400, and the 512 GB version costs NIS 4,900. During the pre-order period, buyers receive a free storage upgrade. In addition, a silicone case and a 25-watt charging head can be purchased for NIS 100 (instead of NIS 200).