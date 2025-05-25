Tnuva's decade-long initiative supporting children and families in Ofakim’s periphery

Tnuva and the Community Centers Company celebrated the tenth anniversary of the “Bayit Ligdol Tov” (A Home to Grow Well) initiative in Ofakim, with an inauguration ceremony for the initiative’s new building on Ha’egoz Street in the Ramat Shaked neighborhood. The event was attended by senior figures from Tnuva and the Community Centers Company, including Tnuva’s Chairman of the Board Haim Gavrieli, Tnuva Group CEO Gadi Konia, CEO of the Community Centers Company Tal Baskes, and hundreds of city residents and their children.

“Bayit Ligdol Tov” in Ofakim, managed by Naama Maimoni, was established in 2015 and is one of nine centers operating under the national initiative across the country. Since its founding, it has recorded approximately 140,000 visits and millions of shekels have been invested in it. The initiative offers children from birth to age 8 and their parents classes, workshops, enrichment activities, and social programs – free of charge or at subsidized prices.

“Over a decade ago, we set a goal to reduce inequality between the periphery and the center,” said Tnuva CEO Gadi Konia. “The events of October 7 emphasized even more the need to rehabilitate the communities in the Gaza border area, and we will continue to support the Ofakim community in its recovery process.”

Since the October 7 attack, Tnuva has stepped in to help strengthen community resilience by running emotional support and relief programs at the center. “‘Bayit Ligdol Tov’ stood strong as a space of safety, hope, and belonging,” noted Community Centers Company CEO Tal Baskes. “I would like to thank all the initiative’s partners, especially the local leaders.” The ''Bayit Ligdol Tov'' Initiative in Ofakim (credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)

The Mayor of Ofakim, Itzik Danino, emphasized that “the move to the new building will provide a quality response for educational, emotional, and community activities. We see great importance in collaborations with organizations that seek to strengthen the local community.”

The “Bayit Ligdol Tov” initiative currently operates in nine cities: Ofakim, Haifa, Afula, Petah Tikva, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Bialik, Rehovot, Tamra, and Baqa al-Gharbiyye, and since its establishment, the centers have recorded over one million visits in total.