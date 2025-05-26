Diving int water: A guide to water attractions and slides for the Shavuot holiday

With rising temperatures and a long weekend ahead, Shavuot offers the perfect opportunity to escape the routine and dive into a particularly wet vacation. It’s no coincidence that Shavuot is also called the "Water Holiday" — it’s exactly the time to leave behind daily stress and indulge in refreshing experiences at pools, slides, and water parks that will create lasting memories for the whole family.

This year, the variety of water attractions is especially diverse, with technological innovations and creative solutions suited for every budget, travel distance, and family style. From transparent slides floating above the ocean on luxury cruise ships, through tropical water gardens in the heart of Eilat hotels, to indulgent splash zones in central Israel — all are ready to welcome you with plenty of cool water and a holiday atmosphere. MSC Meraviglia (credit: PR)

Slides on Slides: Floating Water Parks on Luxury Cruise Ships

If you’re looking for a different experience than usual, the international cruise company MSC Cruises offers a unique concept — entire water parks floating above the ocean. The MSC World Europa ship boasts the "Aurora Borealis" water park, the largest in the company’s fleet, featuring four stunning slides with transparent sections that allow you to see the sea as you slide.

The most exciting innovation is the combination of virtual reality (VR) devices with the slides. "We are seeing increasing interest from Israeli families in cruise vacations," explains Eyal Attias, CEO of MSC Cruises Israel. "Our ships offer the perfect solution for the summer vacation with some of the most advanced water parks in the world and a safe environment for children of all ages."

For the brave among you, the MSC Seashore ship offers a 105-meter-long zipline that lets you "fly" over the sea, while MSC Meraviglia presents a polar-themed water park with slides, some extending beyond the ship’s borders — an experience hard to find elsewhere. Water slides at Royal Garden (credit: SIVAN ASKAYO)

A Tropical Island in the Heart of Eilat

Prefer to stay in the country? Isrotel hotel chain in Eilat offers creative solutions with water gardens in the city center. The Royal Garden Hotel has transformed its heart into an intimate water garden, with pools designed to resemble a beach, surrounded by tropical vegetation and slides suited for small children. The atmosphere creates the feeling of a secluded island — a perfect option for families with toddlers.

For action lovers, the renewed King Solomon Hotel offers an impressive water area including a 6-meter-high slide with a 62-meter track! The complex also includes a water garden for little ones and a shaded pool for toddlers, with all facilities operated under strict safety standards — ensuring peace of mind for parents. King Solomon slides (credit: YANIV COHEN)

Without Leaving the Center

Not everyone can afford a long or expensive trip, so the Maccabiah Village in Ramat Gan offers an accessible and impressive alternative. The spacious green complex, spanning dozens of dunams, includes water slides for all ages, open and covered pools, and even well-maintained lawns for family picnics.

The combination of greenery and water in the heart of the center makes the experience especially convenient for families who prefer not to travel far. You can spend a whole day enjoying water and lawns and still get home in time for dinner. Water slides, Maccabiah Village (credit: PR)

All-Inclusive Options Abroad

For those interested in vacations abroad, there are excellent options at competitive prices. The Lindos Imperial Hotel in Rhodes offers a well-equipped water park on the beach in an all-inclusive format — a four-day package for a couple with two children costs about $723 per person via Goliber.A particularly indulgent option is the Fodele Beach & Water Park Holiday Resort in Crete, a luxury resort with a water park, three swimming pools, and even suites with private pools. The most attractive price option is the Planeta Hotel & Aquapark in Burgas, Bulgaria, which offers an all-inclusive package for a couple with two children at $673 per person via Goliber.

Most Important — Be Prepared

Whether you choose a luxury cruise, a vacation in Eilat, an outing in central Israel, or a holiday abroad, it’s important to come prepared. Don’t forget to bring comfortable swimsuits (preferably more than one), water-resistant sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and a waterproof camera to capture those wet moments.

This year, the Shavuot holiday provides an excellent opportunity to start summer on the right foot — and a very wet one at that. All that’s left is to choose the destination that suits you best, pack, and dive into the perfect water experience.