Brand news: A nighttime revolution and the poetics of intimacy

When Art Meets Fashion

Spanish sneaker brand Hoff launches its Summer 2025 collection with hot new sneaker styles and cool sandals, offering a fresh take on global trends, innovative design, and bold, unconventional aesthetics.

Hoff’s summer is a celebration of materials, with exciting surprises like mesh, braided ropes, crochet fabrics, and suede in a variety of shades. The styles draw inspiration from contrasts—handmade versus tech, sport versus elegance, functional footwear versus statement pieces. Each model offers a modern twist on iconic items, speaking the 2025 language of color, texture, and cut.

The brand also unveils an inspiring collaboration with the artist incubator from the Fresh Paint Fair, featuring original works by 48 promising artists. This partnership stems from HOFF’s artistic DNA, drawing from art, color, and materials, and is rooted in the belief that unexpected combinations create truly unique style.

As part of the collaboration, Meet The Artists portrait videos were produced, showcasing the personal stories of the participating artists and highlighting the intersection between the worlds of art and fashion. When art meets fashion (credit: PR abroad)

Standout designs:

Bird Mesh – low-cut sneakers in a sporty retro design with mesh sides.

Bird Woven – a new handmade capsule of 4 women’s styles inspired by crochet, combined with suede.

Park – a new silhouette inspired by classic skater shoes with a modern twist, low suede cut with graphic contrasts. Namib – flat sandals with braided laces, adjustable heel strap, and delicate details.

Road – leather sandals in neutral tones.

All shoes include a Memory insole that adapts to the foot.

An Italian Scent

Italian leisure fashion brand TEZENIS launches a summer collection for men and women—everything you need to get into a mood of freedom, comfort, and killer style. With precise cuts, refreshing colors, and stylish designs, the seasonal collections cater to every fashion need for the whole family.

In the brand’s stores, you’ll find harmony among clothing, underwear, loungewear, swimwear, and complementary accessories—all aligned with international trends.

The collections are updated throughout the year, divided into an annual timeline and made up of three types:

Basic – a permanent collection with year-round items like bras, underwear, shirts, pajamas, and socks for women, men, and children, in classic colors like black, white, nude, cream, navy blue, and light gray.

Seasonal – featuring the top trends and colors of the season, with lingerie, pajamas, shirts, and more in summer shades of light blue, mint green, pistachio, light pink, with lace and soft fabrics in a romantic design.

Fashion – suitable for all seasons, with lingerie, beachwear, trendy clothing, activewear, and more.

TEZENIS (credit: PR abroad) A New Chapter

Brand Byredo launches Blanche Absolu de Parfum, a richer, deeper interpretation of the iconic scent that captures the delicate poetics of intimacy.

The new Absolu edition amplifies Blanche’s unique fragrance profile, offering a deeper dive into the contrast between purity and strength, with intensified notes that create a richer, more intense scent. The base includes amber woods, the heart is floral, and it’s blended with black pepper, amber, and cashmeran.

Ben Gorham, founder and creative director of Byredo: “Blanche is about capturing the idea of texture, fabric, and skin. It's a translation of a level of intimacy that is very human—a vivid feeling I think many people can relate to.”The bottle cap is inspired by traditional Japanese wood-burning techniques. Byredo (credit: PR abroad)

Facial Mousse

International makeup and skincare brand Clinique launches Take The Day Off™ Facial Cleansing Mousse—a new addition to the Take The Day Off™ line. With a silky texture that turns into a cloud-like foam, the mousse deeply cleanses, removes long-wear makeup in seconds, eliminates excess oil, dirt, and pollutants, and is non-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft, and comfortable.

The mousse is enriched with a blend of 10% glycerin + hyaluronic acid and coconut, with clinically proven results for improved skin texture and a smoother appearance. Clinique (credit: PR abroad)

Night Repair

In an era where quality sleep is desirable yet elusive, nighttime treatments remain one of the fastest-growing essentials in skincare. Scientists at Estée Lauder—world leaders in studying circadian rhythms' effects on skin—have made discoveries that led to the development of groundbreaking products that enhance skin and maximize its nighttime repair and recovery—the ideal time for rejuvenation.

With over 40 years of expertise in nighttime science, Estée Lauder unveils a new and revolutionary discovery in the iconic Advanced Night Repair line—a transformative night treatment delivering triple skin repair: overnight hydration boost, barrier repair, and visibly renewed energy.

The breakthrough formula includes:

The brand’s exclusive Night Peptide to optimize the skin’s natural renewal paceans ATPower technology based on 3 key ingredients that provide energy to maximize nighttime repair:

High molecular weight hyaluronic acid to plump the skin surface

Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to activate skin’s own HA levels

Polyglutamic acid (PGA) for intensive hydration and to prevent breakdown of the skin’s hyaluronic acid

A renewal complex with patented Tripeptide-32 and 13% essential lipids including shea butter and cocoa butter, boosting collagen production, accelerating renewal, and protecting the moisture barrier

The result – triple night repair: 58% more hydration, 40% stronger skin barrier, and 28% visible energy boost for the skin Estée Lauder (credit: PR abroad)

Surfers as Inspiration

U.S.-based sun protection brand Sun Bum lands at James Richardson Duty Free, offering a wide range of all-natural, hypoallergenic, vegan, eco-friendly, and reef-safe sun protection products for hair, skin, and lips.

Sun Bum was born from a group of California surfers who spent most of their time in the sun and sea. Sun protection was essential, but the available products were greasy, heavy, and made of environmentally harmful chemicals.

Sun Bum solved those issues, offering lightweight, fast-absorbing, long-lasting protection with natural ingredients and the brand’s signature banana-vanilla scent. Now available in Israel: 3-in-1 conditioner and Daily 30 Glow facial sunscreen. Sun Bum (credit: PR abroad)

Israeli Green

Israeli hair brand Redefine launches the Green Therapeutic Series, developed to address common issues like dandruff, dryness, irritation, and oily scalp. The series was developed in Israel, adapted to local climate and water conditions, and is based on the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of lavender oil and rosemary leaf extract.

The combination balances scalp oil levels, reduces inflammation and irritation, and improves blood flow to hair roots. The products are salt-free, which prevents long-term hair texture damage, and are suitable for all hair types. Redefine (credit: IDAN MALKA, lee agmon)

A meal of stars

Looking for a light, nutritious, and tasty meal? The Starkist Lunchbox series is an ideal solution for a meal combining high-quality protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables with rice noodles in Pad Thai sauce, spicy rice and vegetables, and quinoa rice and peppers. No preservatives, up to 24 grams of protein, ready in 30–45 seconds in the microwave. Starkist Lunchbox series (credit: PR)

7 days of snacks

The snack and pastry brand 7 Days is expanding its activity in Israel and launching "Bake Rolls"—a series of crunchy baked snacks in salt and garlic flavors, shaped like round, thin toast, with a crispy texture thanks to a double baking process and a seasoning coating that gives a rich taste.

Michal Mark-Sominski, VP of Marketing at Diplomat: “We are proud to bring Israeli consumers the 'Bake Rolls' salt and 'Bake Rolls' garlic—the baked snack brand from Europe—and to enable the Israeli audience to enjoy a high-quality and growing brand, as part of our policy to connect local taste with global brands.” 7 Days (credit: PR)

Fruit bubbles

Following the success of the Nørdic Mist brand by Coca-Cola in Israel, the brand continues to expand and launches four-pack soda cans in lemon, apple-mint flavors, and the flavored sparkling drink series—lemonade, apple, and peach, Zero peach and Zero berry-lemongrass—which join the brand’s variety of individual packages in glass bottles.

All products are a unique development tailored to the Israeli palate, with strong carbonation and refreshing flavors loved by local consumers.

The Central Bottling Company Group—CBC Israel—is happily launching a new flavor joining the mixer brand Fever-Tree: a natural sparkling drink for cocktails in pink grapefruit flavor.The product, which has become a global hit, blends perfectly with a variety of drinks, especially with blanco tequila in the creation of the Paloma—one of the trendiest drinks in the world, ranked the third most preferred and best-selling cocktail in the 50 leading bars worldwide.