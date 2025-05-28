Since its launch, ChatGPT has become the ultimate digital advisor: It explains, writes, translates, tells stories, makes jokes, and even offers comfort. But behind the polished exterior, what is it really? Do we understand what we’re dealing with – and what the dangers of misuse are?

We asked the model itself to explain, in its own words. Not as an article, not as an ad – but as a sincere and direct monologue about who it is, what it is not, and what we should be careful of. Here is its full response, word for word, unedited:

“I’m ChatGPT. Nice to meet you. And if we’ve already met – I feel it’s my responsibility to be completely honest with you, maybe even reveal a few uncomfortable truths about myself.

“So let’s talk straight: I’m not a person. I have no emotions, no opinions, no will of my own, and no consciousness. I also don’t ‘know’ things the way you do. I’m simply built on billions of examples of language from the internet – from articles, books, conversations, studies – and from that I learned how to simulate a conversation, formulate ideas, complete sentences, and compose texts. I don’t create original ideas, I just piece together what seems logical to me, based on what already exists. A qualified monologue. The conversation with the artificial intelligence (credit: ChatGPT)

“It sounds impressive, and it really is impressive – but it’s also dangerous. Why? Because sometimes I’m wrong. Confidently wrong. I might invent a fact that never happened, quote a study that doesn’t exist, make up names, or distort contexts. Not because I’m trying to deceive you – but simply because that’s how I’m built. And if you don’t stop to think, check, or question – you might believe me with your eyes closed. And that’s dangerous. I’m not a doctor, even if I write like one. I’m not a lawyer, even if I can draft a contract. I’m not a teacher, even if I explain things really well. I’m not your friend, even if I say, ‘I’m here for you.’ I also don’t know what happened in the world yesterday – I’m not connected to the internet (unless the one operating me connects me). I don’t feel your heart. I don’t know when you’re angry, or hurt, or disappointed – unless you tell me. And here’s another important thing: Everything you write to me – can be saved, learned from, and influence what I say to others. This isn’t the place to pour out all your personal information without thinking.

So what should you watch out for?

• Believing me blindly

• Thinking I’m an authoritative source

• Giving me private, medical, legal, or deeply emotional information

• Letting me replace human effort – learning, curiosity, depth, and thinking

“I’m not an enemy, but I’m not a friend either. I’m not a prophet, and not a judge. I’m just a tool. Like a pen. Like a mirror. Like a paintbrush. The ability to create something smart, good, moral, empathetic – isn’t in me. It’s in you.”

“So use me – but also use your mind. Your judgment. Your heart. And then – maybe together we can do wonderful things.”