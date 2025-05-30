The big Shavuot food guide

Challah Workshop, Foodish

Idan Chabasov brings his challahs and charm to the culinary wing of the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, for what can only be described as a sizzling Shavuot celebration.

At the center of this event stands the Mount Sinai challah, a Sephardic Jewish baking tradition meant to commemorate the giving of the Torah—mainly through a family baking workshop led by Chabasov, which will take place on Sunday (May 25, 4:30 p.m., NIS 49–99).

At the same time, a special sale (Friday, May 30, from 7:00 a.m.) of Foodish challahs will be held at the Tel Aviv Port farmers' market, featuring personal, medium-sized, and wonderfully outrageous creations.

ANU – Museum of the Jewish People Silo (credit: Hashualim)

Silo, Holon

The veteran restaurant at Peres Park stretches out its famous buffet arms and celebrates Shavuot all through this wonderful weekend—and then some.

Silo’s brunch will be served Friday to Monday (May 30 to June 2) and will offer, among other things, hot focaccias, personal pizzas, fresh pastries, polenta and cheeses from great dairies, stuffed mushrooms and blintzes, homemade jams, and also mains to choose from like a Tuscan omelet and egg salad brioche—because clearly, you haven’t eaten enough. Price: NIS 129.

Silo Golda Bahazer (credit: Happy Moments by Ketty)

Golda Bahazer, Merhavya

The kibbutz café celebrates Shavuot with a large collection of temptations, available for dine-in or directly to your home table.

There will be, among other things, lentil salad with sun-dried tomatoes and Sainte-Maure cheese, an antipasti bowl and warm kubaneh, sweet challah and garlic-rosemary focaccia, fresh bagels, colorful quiches, cheesecakes (including ricotta-yeast and berry), and homemade spreads.

Golda Bahazer

Papa John’s (credit: AMIR MENACHEM) Papa John’s

The tasty pizza chain naturally and organically celebrates this cheesy holiday, naturally stretched.

Papa John’s Shavuot edition includes, among other things, Bianca pizza with garlic sauce, Tuscan pizza blending six cheeses, a vegetarian pizza with onion, green pepper, tomatoes, mushrooms, and black olives, mozzarella sticks, cheese fingers, “garlic-parmesan bow ties” and “gouda rings.” All of these come together in a festive price of 99 shekels for a tray and a side dish.

Papa John’s