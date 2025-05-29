Cool bubbles and melting ice creams

Alfajores Glidonit, Strauss

One of the great wonders of the Israeli ice cream freezer is getting ready for summer with a new, limited-edition box.

Alfajores-flavored Glidonit (NIS 44–55 for a 630-gram package, containing 60 pieces) is a dairy ice cream made with vegetable fat (yes, that could definitely be improved, right?) in dulce de leche and coconut flavors, with a coating that includes white chocolate. The format is familiar—and of course, popular—and any reservations disappear the moment the box hits the table. In one go, and without needing to return it to the freezer, heaven forbid. That’s how it was, and that’s how it still is. Homemade Meals, Madame Perez (credit: Soglowek)

Homemade Meals, Madame Perez

The ready-made meals brand from Soglowek expands its offerings and menu with three new additions to the line.

The new dishes from Madame Perez include beet kubbeh stuffed with meat, which surprised with excellent flavors, pasta Bolognese in a thick and successful tomato sauce, and Szechuan chicken noodles with chicken pieces and seasoning that leans into Asian cuisine.

The company’s starting point was connecting homemade meals with the busy Israeli daily life that lacks them. The execution, right from the start, was good enough to settle into this niche—quick microwave heating using an impressive format that works well, avoidance of preservatives, and good flavors that definitely provide a solution for lunch, dinner, or whenever the craving hits. Diva Cosmopolitan pack, The Scottish Company (credit: The Scottish)

Diva Cosmopolitan Pack, The Scottish Company

One of the most hardworking importers in our area brings in a party box—or at least the beginning of one.

The Diva Cosmopolitan pack (NIS 49.90) from The Scottish Company includes four individual bottles (200 ml each) of sparkling wine in peach and passionfruit flavors. The alcohol level is mild (6%), the flavors are delicate, and overall it’s a drink that works well on its own, but works even better as part of a cheerful summer cocktail. Flavored popcorn, Poof (credit: Poof)

Flavored Popcorn, Poof

And since we're already talking parties: the snack brand from Shastovich is branching naturally into the world of microwave popcorn, launching Poof-Pop—a new series aimed at the young and beyond.

Poof’s triple launch includes three flavors—butter, natural, and caramel—that are each sold in four-pack bundles (NIS 12.90–16.90) and require just a few minutes of heating on the way to a crispy binge—preferably (even necessarily) with all the flavors mixed together. Vanilla, iced coffee, and oat drinks, Alpro (credit: Strauss)

Vanilla, Iced Coffee, and Oat Drinks, Alpro

The international dairy-alternative brand welcomes summer with a double cold punch and a new packaging option.

First, Alpro’s flavor launch comes in the form of lactose-free oat drinks (of course) in vanilla-cookie and iced coffee flavors—the first as a sweet, indulgent novelty, and the second as a much-anticipated and well-timed comeback for the scorching season ahead.

At the same time, Alpro is also introducing a new half-liter packaging option for its oat barista version, with the same proven froth, in a size that allows for a bit more at-home flexibility and general fridge-fueled ease when coffee time rolls around.