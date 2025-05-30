Significant player: Ramon.Space's new contract

Ramon.Space, a leading provider of space-resilient computing systems, won a contract from Eutelsat to supply multi-channel digital communication systems for the expansion of the OneWeb satellite fleet that will orbit the Earth (LEO). This deal marks a significant milestone in the maintenance of Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite fleet and is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the two companies.

As part of the contract, in the coming months, Ramon.Space will initially supply 70 airborne systems based on its NuComm product line. These will replace and upgrade Eutelsat OneWeb’s existing analog systems and are expected to be integrated into satellites and launched starting at the end of 2026. The contract also includes an option for additional systems.

Ramon.Space systems will be integrated into Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellites and will enable advanced processing capabilities. Key features include digital filtering, end-to-end connectivity, remote updating and upgrading capabilities, and the ability to add software-based features while in orbit. This capability supports the space industry's trend toward software-based solutions, enabling operational flexibility for satellites and their future missions (such as IRIS²).

Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space (credit: PR)

“We are excited to be chosen by Eutelsat OneWeb to advance their satellite fleet into the digital age,” said Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space. “Our advanced systems enable unique and essential capabilities that revolutionize satellite communications and empower customers to build innovative digital satellite network constellations.”

Fabien Vernat, Gen1 Renewal Program Manager at Eutelsat Group, said: “We are leveraging Ramon.Space’s computing technology to digitize our satellite network, offering enhanced performance, flexibility, and resilience for the future OneWeb LEO constellations, while ensuring continuity of service for the existing satellite fleet with improved service features. This collaboration highlights our commitment to meeting our customers’ demands while paving the way for an architecture compatible with the European IRIS² satellite constellations, ensuring sustainable and stable global communication solutions for our customers.”