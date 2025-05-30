Sony unveils the WH-1000XM6: The next generation of noise-canceling headphones

Three years after announcing the WH-1000XM5, Sony is launching the next in line – the WH-1000XM6, the new generation in the series that conquered the world of noise cancellation. And if the XM5 was an interesting alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max, the XM6 is arriving as a direct competitor – and perhaps even threatening the top spot. At least on paper.

The main innovation here is not just another upgrade in noise cancellation – but one based on a new chip that’s seven times faster than the previous model, and 12 microphones (compared to 8 in the XM5), smartly distributed to dynamically adapt isolation to the environment. The algorithms have also been upgraded – the headphones can now detect the environment, atmospheric pressure, and type of noise to make adjustments. It may sound like technological overkill, but Sony promises this is their way to ensure complete silence – without compromising on important sounds if you want to hear them. The Auto Ambient Sound system has also been upgraded and can balance music and surroundings in real time. All of this, of course, is also controlled via the Sony Sound Connect app.

And what about the sound itself? Sony is trying to prove something here. A collaboration with some of the world’s top sound engineers (Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, Coast Mastering) has led to a result that, according to Sony, is true to the mastering level – and the new driver is supposed to produce accurate frequencies, clarity, and deeper bass. In other words: an attempt to show that even without a giant driver, it’s possible to deliver rich, detailed, and moving sound. It’ll be interesting to see whether this is truly the case or just another on-paper upgrade.

WH-1000XM6 (credit: official site, Sony)

In the area of call quality, Sony claims to have listened to the criticism – and has included in the XM6 a system with six microphones using beamforming technology and a new AI algorithm. You’re supposed to be heard clearly even when on the street or in a bus. Muting still works with a tap on the headphone, like in previous models, and support for Speak-to-Chat and DSEE Extreme is included, of course.

Overall, upgrades are present in almost every area – comfort (softer and more flexible ear pads, upgraded headband with natural leather), design (new asymmetric structure and a case with magnetic closure), and connectivity – including support for LE Audio, connection to services like Apple Music and Spotify, multi-device connectivity, and even 3-minute quick charging for three hours of listening. There’s also a new Scene-Based Listening mode that plays music and balances noise based on what you’re doing at that moment.

And for those wondering whether this is truly a product for musicians and not just open-space workers – Sony is reinforcing its artistic image with a collaboration with Post Malone, who leads the “For The Music” campaign. Sony says he represents connection, emotion, and authenticity – which will be interesting to see how it translates in practice.

The headphones come in three colors: black, platinum silver, and midnight blue, priced at NIS 1,849. They will be available in Israel during May 2025 and come with a two-year warranty from Isfar.