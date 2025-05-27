Best hair transplant in Turkey: What results to expect

The Turkish medical tourism industry has been blooming in the past decade, and with an increased number of patients flying in from the US and all over Europe, more and more clinics have begun to appear.

That’s why you need to take your time and find the right one, and we will show you why Asli Tarcan is a perfect example of a modern high-end hair transplant clinic in Turkey and what makes them a leader in this field.

We will go over the different methods of hair restoration, the costs, what you get as part of the package, and how to schedule your appointment for the best hair transplant in Turkey.

A Detailed Look at the Types of Hair Transplant Procedures

The best clinics in the world use the latest equipment and advanced techniques with a high success rate to restore the natural hairline and give patients the most realistic-looking results. We will go over some of the differences between FUE and DHI hair transplant surgery, the two most popular options, to give you an idea of what the entire process looks like.

Sapphire FUE

The classic FUE method involves extracting hair follicles from the back of the head one by one. The surgeon will then make tiny cuts in the balding area, in this case using a specialized spear-tipped blade made of synthetic sapphire. This material makes it incredibly sharp and durable, leaving smaller, precise incisions that heal quicker.

The grafts are then implanted into the area carefully, paying attention to properly position them in the direction the hair grows naturally.

DHI

As with the previous method, the hair from the donor area is collected one follicle at a time and then implanted into the recipient area. However, DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) uses a different tool, the Choi Pen, where the grafts are loaded, allowing the surgeon to make the incision and implant the follicle at the same time.

It is used for cases where a smaller number of grafts are needed, for example, to treat thinning hair at the hairline in men or the top of the head in women. DHI can also be performed without previously shaving the recipient area, making it a great option for women.

If you are looking for an Afro hair transplant in Turkey, Asli Tarcan clinic also specializes in this option, which requires highly skilled surgeons due to the coiled shape of the hair that extends into the root, making it more difficult to properly implant and match the direction of the surrounding hair.

Regardless of the type of procedure, you can expect a lot of new hair growth to occur within four to six months, and the final results to be visible a year after the operation.

How To Make the First Step

If you’ve done a bit of research online, you’ve no doubt seen the incredible before-and-after pictures of Asli Tarcan patients showing their results one year after the operation. The hairline returns to its youthful position, and there is plenty of thick, natural-looking growth in the previously bald or thinning areas. Best Hair Transplant Turkey with Asli Tarcan (credit: PR)

So, how do you make those initial steps and schedule a procedure with the clinic? You’ll find all the contact information on the official website, and you can send pictures of your head from several angles. The hair transplant surgeon will analyze them and give you an initial recommendation for free.

If you choose to continue, you will have a more extensive consultation, explaining the different options and the costs involved. Once you choose a specific procedure and package, all you need to do is book the flight to Turkey, and everything else will be taken care of by the clinic.

We will go into more detail about what you get for your money later on, but first, let’s look at the average costs.

How Much Do You Save on a Hair Transplant in Turkey vs the US?

The average cost of hair transplantation services in a reputable clinic in the US goes from $7500 on the lower end, for a FUE procedure requiring 2500 to 3000 grafts, to treat Norwood Stage 3 balding. However, more extensive surgery for Norwood Stages 5 and up, requiring 4000 to 6000 grafts, can cost around $15,000 or significantly more for DHI.

However, in a well-known clinic in Istanbul, like Asli Tarcan, it will cost around $2,5000 for FUE and $3,500 for DHI for moderate hair loss, and full packages with transport included and 6000 grafts are $4300 and $5,500 respectively.

As you can see, it costs several times less for a procedure of the same complexity and level of quality in Turkey than in the US.

The Convenience of the All-Inclusive Packages

We’ve mentioned that Turkish clinics often offer package deals, but let’s look at what is included in the quoted price. You can expect all the following perks with a typical package:

Full hair transplant with maximum grafts

Several nights at a 5-star hotel

Personal VIP transfer

Interpreter

laser treatments

PRP sessions

Aftercare products

Essentially, you get everything you need for a comfortable stay in Turkey, added treatments for optimal healing, and proper aftercare in the months following the surgery.

You won’t have to worry about logistics, and a skilled interpreter will be present throughout the procedure to ensure that you have all the information you need and understand how to care for your hair grafts in the upcoming days and months.

Choose Only the Best

If you want to get the best possible service and excellent results at a reasonable price, you can’t go wrong with a reputable clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, like Asli Tarcan. The staff all have years of experience in the field and use the latest technology, and the patients particularly appreciate the warm Turkish hospitality and VIP treatment.

It’s more than just an operation – it is a lovely travel experience, a journey from which you will return with a newfound sense of confidence, fun memories, and a more youthful look.

