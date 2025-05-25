Spring is in full swing and summer is near. This is the perfect time to drink fresh and fun white and rosé wines. Moreover, a holiday is approaching—and as we know, food is always present at our holidays, and it’s best accompanied by wine, because wine that suits the atmosphere brings everyone together around the table and enhances the sense of unity.

During Jewish holidays, it is customary to say, "There is no joy without eating meat and drinking wine," but Shavuot, also known as the “Festival of the Giving of the Torah,” has gained a unique character with the custom of eating dairy and honey-based foods.

The main reason for the custom refers to a verse from the Song of Songs that compares the Torah to honey and milk: “Honey and milk are under your tongue,” to express how sweet it is.

Other names for the holiday are “Festival of First Fruits” or “Harvest Festival.” In more modern times, the reason for the holiday's foods has also been linked to its agricultural aspect.

In moshavim, villages, and kibbutzim, where fruit, vegetables, and wheat are grown, and milk is produced from cows in the dairies, the agricultural first fruits are seen during this season.

In short, Shavuot is an opportunity to enjoy good food—a culinary celebration. And due to the warm weather, fresh white wines and rosés are a perfect match. It’s also a great time to go on trips and culinary activities, such as visiting wineries and dairies around the country.

Right before the holiday, we tasted several new wines and tried to match them with various cheeses and other holiday dishes.

Pairing wine and cheese is an art in itself, and every suitable wine combination can enhance the unique flavors of the cheese it accompanies. So open a few bottles of wine at the holiday table and try it for yourselves—see what goes with what and which pairing is the best.

Teperberg Winery, Inspire, Colombard 2024 (credit: HAGIT GOREN) Recommended Wines for Shavuot – Up to NIS 70

Teperberg Winery, Inspire, Colombard 2024

The Colombard grapes come from a vineyard in Mevo Horon, in the Judean foothills, producing a dry, fresh, tart, and light white wine, with herbal aromas accompanied by pleasant tropical notes and citrus blossoms.

Its flavors pair wonderfully with soft cheeses like Brie and Camembert, cleansing the palate and allowing the subtle creamy flavors to shine. Price: NIS 65

Carmel Winery, Regional Series, Gewürztraminer 2023

The well-established Regional Series now features a new design with labels showcasing native Israeli animals from the vineyard regions.

This wine is represented by the Persian fallow deer, an endangered species. It is a semi-dry wine made from Gewürztraminer grapes from the Galilee. Elegant and aromatic, with tropical and floral notes, combined with pleasant, refreshing, and balanced acidity.

Pairs well with blue cheeses like Gorgonzola or Roquefort, which usually pair with sweet wines, but also with semi-dry ones that soften and balance the cheese's saltiness and sharpness. Price: NIS 70

Tabor Winery, Elements, Roussanne 2023

Tabor Winery’s "artisanal" wines represent a fusion of tradition and innovation, embracing sustainability and ecological farming. Roussanne grapes grow in the high, cool climate of Tel Shifon in northern Golan Heights.A wine with exotic fruit aromas and bold Mediterranean-style acidity, with a soft and gentle finish. Pairs well with both sharp, pungent cheeses and soft, delicate ones. Price: NIS 70

Carmel Winery, Regional Series, Gewürztraminer 2023 (credit: Eyal Koren)

Carmel Winery, Mediterranean, 2 Vats 2024

Four varieties—Barbera, Marselan, Grenache, and Malbec—harvested from vineyards in the Judean lowlands and Jerusalem Hills, created a Mediterranean-style dry and refreshing rosé with aromas of fresh berries, strawberry, raspberry, and cool mint.

Juicy on the palate with sharp, refreshing acidity and balanced minerality. A salad with fresh berries and salty feta cheese would pair perfectly. Price: NIS 65

Teperberg Winery, Essence, Rosé 2023

A tropical rosé from Caladoc grapes grown near Negba, and Barbera and Grenache grapes from the Ayalon Valley. The wine features pleasant tropical aromas and sharp minerality, with attractive acidity, crisp freshness, and a gentle softness on the palate.

A rich and buttery cheese pie would pair beautifully with this tropical, mineral-rich rosé. Price: NIS 65

Dalton Winery, Estate Rosé 2023

A lovely Galilean semi-dry and aromatic rosé made from Shiraz, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Barbera. Aromas of fresh strawberries, red grapefruit, and a touch of florality. Refreshing and attractive lightness on the palate.

Pairs well with creamy pasta dishes and soft cheeses, alongside a fresh vegetable salad. Price: NIS 68

Tabor Winery, Elements, Barbera Rosé 2024

This rosé from Barbera grapes has aromas of red fruits, a fresh, crisp, and balanced wine. Cheese bourekas alongside watermelon with salty cheese would pair nicely. Price: NIS 70

Tabor Winery, Elements, Barbera Rosé 2024 (credit: EYAL KEREN) Recommended Wines for Shavuot – Up to NIS 100

Ramat Negev Winery, Neve Midbar, Pinot Gris 2024

From Kadesh Barnea in a unique desert terroir, this dry Pinot Gris is fresh and tart with aromas of green apples, citrus, greenish seasoning, and minerality.

It pairs well with delicate cheeses like mozzarella or feta, enhancing their freshness. And if you're making a cheese pie, you’ll likely enjoy it with this wine. Price: NIS 79

Vitkin Winery, Israeli Journey Pink 2024

The winery's “Israeli Journey” wines always represent what our local land offers. From Mediterranean grapes—Grenache Noir, Tempranillo, and Syrah—a dry, juicy, and fun wine was created.

Bold aromas of red grapefruit and strawberries, with a balance of tartness and sweetness on the palate. Pairs well with cheese pizza and caprese salad with mozzarella. Price: NIS 85

Recanati Winery, Fresh & Young Rosé 2023

The Fresh & Young series features young wines with fruity character, refreshing acidity, and aromatics. This rosé, made from Syrah and Petite Syrah grown at Tel Fares in the Golan Heights (630m above sea level), has rich strawberry and cherry aromas, refreshing acidity, and harmonious balance.

Pairs well with delicate sheep cheeses. Price: NIS 89

Vitkin Winery, Israeli Journey Pink 2024 (credit: PR) Recommended Wines for Shavuot – NIS 100 and Up

Recanati Winery, Marawi 2022

The Marawi grape variety, with roots in Biblical and Talmudic times, was used to produce wine in the region for centuries. Recanati was the first modern winery to use this variety, sourced from vineyards in Bethlehem at 850m elevation. Citrus and yellow fruit aromas, minerality, and slight saltiness enhance its harmony, with balanced acidity.

Pairs well with semi-hard cheeses like Kashkaval, Gouda, or hard Mozzarella, with its tangy fruitiness balancing the saltiness and firmness of the cheeses. Price: NIS 115

Yatir Winery, Har Amasa White 2023

A dry white wine from Viognier, Chenin Blanc, and Clairette Blanche grapes harvested from various vineyards in Yatir Forest, at 680–780m elevation. Fermented and aged on its lees in a unique mix of concrete and clay amphorae, wood tanks, and large wooden barrels. Aromas of white peaches and green almonds, with enjoyable, refreshing acidity on the palate.

Pairs well with rich goat cheeses. Price: NIS 120

Vitkin Winery, Single Vineyard, Riesling 2022

An elegant, aromatic Riesling with lemony florals, citrus and green apple aromas, sharp and clean structure, balanced acidity and minerality, with a floral and slightly honeyed finish. A bonus is its clear aging potential.

Pairs well with fatty, sharp, and blue cheeses. Price: NIS 125

Recanati Winery, Marawi 2022 (credit: PR)

Raziel Winery, White 2023

Raziel's first white wine—elegant and complex, full of balanced aromas and flavors, sharp acidity, and a long, refreshing finish.

As the winemaker says: “Raziel White is a wine with presence and depth, but it has that tension between acidity and fruit, between complexity and freshness—which ensures you’ll enjoy it for years to come.” Price: NIS 125

Lewinsohn Winery, Garage de Papa White 2023

The winery, which began in the father’s garage and grew into an acclaimed winery, produces wines with a distinctly elegant style. This white wine is made from Chardonnay grown in the Jerusalem Hills.

An impressive and elegant wine with delicate floral aromas, pleasant citrus and summer fruits, high but balanced and refreshing acidity, and a long, tempting, nutty finish. Clear aging potential.

Pairs wonderfully with any dish that includes rich cheeses, from light to very heavy. Price: NIS 125

Raziel Winery, White 2023 (credit: PR)

Raziel Winery, Rosé 2023

The wine's elegance begins visually with the beautiful bottle and continues with the winery’s unique approach to local winemaking based on Mediterranean grape varieties—Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah from the Judean Hills.A complex yet refreshing wine with pleasant fruity aromas balanced by refreshing acidity, significant and enjoyable presence on the palate, and a long, delightful finish.

Pairs well with rich cheese pastries and fatty cheeses. Price: NIS 129

Lewinsohn Winery, Garage de Papa Rosé 2024

This rosé is made from Caladoc grapes from the Judean foothills. True to the winery's unique style and commitment to natural acidity and freshness, it’s an aromatic, delicate, and elegant wine, with strawberry aromas, pleasant florality, quite high but balanced and pleasant acidity, and a long finish of delicate red fruits.

Pairs well with summer fruit salad and blue cheeses. Price: NIS 125

Lewinsohn Winery, Garage de Papa Rosé 2024 (credit: PR) Imported First Fruits

For a slightly different aroma, here are two imported wines from Moillard in the Burgundy region of France—a family involved in wine even before the French Revolution.The Chardonnay grapes come from family-owned vineyards and trusted external growers that Moillard refers to as “partners on the journey.” Rich and creamy cheeses that call for high-acidity wines pair beautifully with both.

Moillard Petit Chablis 2022

Aromas of green apples and citrus with minerality in the background. A young and fresh wine with balanced acidity. Price: NIS 95

Moillard Chablis 2023

A classic, refreshing, and balanced Chablis with aromas of fresh citrus and gentle background minerality. The finish is long and refreshing. Price: NIS 99