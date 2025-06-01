Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d say: We found a really handsome razor

The anti-aging cream by Origins with SPF25 for dry or combination skin is proof that there’s absolutely no need to compromise on annoying sun protection products. The cream was applied in a family-style way, both by a tester with dry skin and her teenage daughter – and both liked it. On one hand, it’s nourishing, moisturizing and soothing, and on the other hand, it’s light and not heavy in any weather. We wouldn’t bet money on the promise to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, but the cream is also excellent as a base, which held up nicely for light concealer and even more elaborate makeup. And honestly? Even with nothing on top, the finish looks flexible and healthy – and for us, that’s all that’s needed.

Origins, Plantscription SPF 25 Cream – NIS 350 for 50 ml

Origins, Plantscription SPF 25 Cream (credit: PR abroad)

L’Occitane is our go-to choice when it comes to perfumes that need to coexist tastefully alongside the wonderful scents the body produces naturally at this time of year. The hit of the season is the neroli and orchid perfume, in a limited edition and a very fun format. The perfume comes as a thin body oil with a subtle shimmer that’s the most delicate of all, and with a clean, refined, and stunning orchid scent.

L’Occitane, Neroli Perfume & Shimmer – NIS 199 for 50 ml

L’Occitane, Neroli Perfume & Shimmer (credit: PR abroad)

A perfect summer gloss comes from the European brand MASQMAI. In a basic plastic package we found one of the nicest lip products in the category, which surprised us with an unusual level of durability for glosses. It’s moisturizing and soothing, sticky to just the right degree, which keeps it in place even after coffee and a Pilates workout. It comes in four really pretty shades – one milky sheer, and three that lean pink/red/burgundy, all natural, happily shiny, and not over the top. Our favorite – baby fig, when you want some color with zero effort.

MASQMAI, Perfect Lip Gloss – NIS 120 (available at April stores).

MASQMAI, Perfect Lip Gloss (credit: PR)

What do women want? To clean their face from sweat, sunscreen, makeup residues and the rest of the stuff that gets stuck in their pores, and also make sure their skin doesn’t dry out completely in the process. The new mousse by Clinique from the legendary Take The Day Off line offers all that and more. Deep cleansing that successfully removes layered makeup, with a velvety texture that’s all softness and gentleness that even sensitive skin will enjoy, thanks to coconut and hyaluronic acid. Those who want especially thorough and effective double cleansing can use the balm from the same line before the mousse. Pro tip: Do not go near your eyes with the mousse, not even close and not even carefully, to avoid burning and temporary blindness.

Clinique, Take The Day Off Facial Cleansing Mousse – NIS 141 for 125 ml

Clinique, Take The Day Off Facial Cleansing Mousse (credit: PR abroad)

A year and a half of ongoing stress hasn’t done any favors to any head of hair, and that’s even before we’ve talked about the pee-pool-chlorine-sun-humidity cocktail that’s waiting for your hair in the coming months. So here’s a moment of Israeli pride: klenor is a new Israeli haircare brand offering four different product lines according to hair type. The tester chose the hemp+caffeine line, which is especially suitable for damaged and flat hair, and was maximally satisfied with all the products she tried. The shampoo is especially excellent, outstandingly gentle, cleaned and refreshed without drying the hair. Anyone looking for a shampoo that will save them the need for conditioner, this is your holy grail; the mask is thick and buttery, leaves hair soft and tangle-free, and the serum, suitable for daily use, sealed and coated the sad, split ends in a delicate, non-heavy layer. All the products in the line have a pleasant, non-overpowering scent, and they are developed and manufactured in Israel.

Klenor, Hemp Series: Shampoo NIS 89 for 150 ml, Serum NIS 190, Mask NIS 220 (available on the brand's website).

Klenor, Hemp Series (credit: SASHA DUBINSKY)

Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d say – we found a really handsome razor. Without getting into the age-old debate of for or against shaving, even someone who enjoys visiting the local waxer or prefers laser is required in summer to swipe here and there in emergencies. And if it’s already a razor, let it be a pretty one like this and not another piece of plastic that accumulates gunk in the shower corner. The razors from fler are made of aluminum which makes them especially durable and very photogenic. They come in several colors, with a wall-mountable stand, a storage kit that dips the razor in aloe vera, vitamin E and jojoba oil, and all this beauty turns the shaving experience into a much more pleasant one.

FLER Shaving Kit – NIS 120 (available at Oh! glow).