We tested: The Satechi passport cover with Apple’s tracking technology - is it worth the price?

Losing a passport is one of the biggest fears for anyone traveling abroad: It’s a major headache that can disrupt your vacation and sometimes requires days of running around and considerable expenses. A new gadget might save you from this blow.

This is a passport cover from Satechi that has arrived at the iStore network in Israel, allowing you to locate a lost or forgotten passport thanks to a Bluetooth component combined with Apple’s Find My app. The cover is available in black, made of vegan leather material, and is designed to hold a passport as well as four credit cards. The connection to the Find My technology is made via an internal chip, similar to the AirTag, enabling you to track the last known location where the cover was seen through Apple’s device network. There is no built-in GPS; instead, it relies on nearby iPhones that relay the location through Apple’s cloud. Essentially, it’s the same familiar method that works even when the device is not in direct sight. Satechi (credit: PR)

In a test we conducted with an iPhone, the cover was immediately recognized and added to the Find My app. Locating the cover was effortless, including the option to play a relatively loud sound, which can help find it inside a bag, closet, or suitcase. This solution can be particularly useful in hotels, airports, or not-so-rare situations such as forgetting your passport in a restaurant, movie theater, or in case of passport theft.

The internal battery is charged via a MagSafe wireless charging pad and lasts about five months according to the manufacturer. During short-term use, we encountered no problems with charging or operation.

The main drawback of the product is its thickness. The cover is relatively rigid, and inserting an Israeli passport requires some force, especially if you add cards or additional documents. For those who prefer slim pockets or compact wallets, the cover might feel a bit bulky. Satechi (credit: PR)

Compatibility is also an issue for Android users, as this product works exclusively with Apple’s operating system. Tracking can only be done through the Find My system on an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. The price for this gadget is NIS 279.

Satechi’s cover does not claim to revolutionize personal security, but it offers an additional, simple yet useful layer of protection — for those already invested in Apple’s ecosystem and who prefer smart solutions even in the small details of travel. It’s not a must-have product, but for anyone who has experienced losing a passport abroad, it might be an expense that buys peace of mind on the vacation you’ve been waiting for.