Baby Days: Top baby experts arrive at the Meex Sharonim complex

For the first time, the Meex Sharonim complex is preparing for a comprehensive and festive event for new and expecting parents. Baby Days will take place over three days (May 26–28), offering a wealth of professional content, lectures, and hands-on workshops with top experts in parenting and family health.

The festival brings together a panel of leading professional experts who will hold a variety of workshops and lectures on topics relevant to parents. Among the featured speakers: Michal Daliyot, a family relations counselor, who will give a lecture on coping with new parenthood; Shlomit Shuster, an infant development specialist, who will lead baby yoga and infant massage workshops; and Dr. Uri Plotkin, an osteopath specializing in treating infant joints. Michal Daliyot (credit: HANAN ASSOR)

In addition, the festival will feature Ophir Borger, a clinical dietitian specializing in infant nutrition, who will give a lecture on the nutrition of the first 1,000 days—from conception to age two; Tzach Simon, the popular blogger from "Imaleh, I’m a Dad"; and Dr. Yael Doron from "Married at First Sight", a rehabilitation psychologist who will speak about couple relationships during pregnancy and after birth.

Medical highlights will include fascinating lectures by Prof. Osnat Walfisch, Director of the Women's Hospital at Beilinson, who will speak about what really happens in the delivery room, and Prof. Sheiner from Soroka Hospital, who will lecture on the birthing process from a medical and professional perspective. Tal Branson, a doula and childbirth preparation instructor, will share practical tools and birth preparation techniques.

The event will also showcase a variety of leading baby and family brands, including: Maccabi Healthcare Services, the Umbilical Cord Blood Awareness Center for Mothers, O-Eight baby products chain, SilverBellBox by Mor Silver, Surmom international surrogacy agency, the Mommy mothers' group, and Dr.K natural pregnancy extracts. Dr. Yael Doron (credit: Yaron Messing)

Festival visitors will enjoy a wide selection of branded booths, an expert consultation zone, stroller parking, and a free photo booth. The entry fee for the festival is just NIS 30, which visitors will receive back as a shopping voucher to select stores at the Meex Sharonim complex, in addition to a pampering gift bag.

"The Baby Days Festival is a rich and experiential event, designed with deep consideration for the needs of parents and young families," says Daniel Alfi, VP of Marketing and Commerce at Meex Real Estate Group. "We invited top experts in the field of parenting, along with prominent influencers and beloved brands — to provide visitors with essential knowledge, practical tools, and an enjoyable, exciting experience for the whole family."