Hakorazin: The first electric-powered ship in Israel to carry tourists on the Sea of Galilee

The electric revolution in Israel is expanding to the maritime sector. Francis Eco Sailing, a company operating in the maritime field, will launch on the Sea of Galilee the first commercial electric ship of its kind in Israel — Hakorazin. The company reports that by the end of 2026, its fleet of electric ships will include four vessels of different sizes, as part of a pioneering effort designed to help reduce the carbon footprint and decrease air pollution in the Sea of Galilee with the upcoming launch of the ship.

The ship is named after the ancient settlement located on the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee. The ship will sail on the Sea of Galilee from the departure point at Beit Yigal Alon in Kibbutz Ginosar and will provide a tourist experience for groups, with an emphasis on pilgrim groups visiting the Sea of Galilee — but not only them. The ship is 21 meters long and 5 meters wide. It is powered by two electric engines, each with a power output of 100 horsepower. The ship reaches a maximum speed of 12 knots, and the sailing duration at a cruising speed of 7 knots is approximately 18 hours. The maximum number of passengers during the trial period will be 55, with plans to increase to up to 100 passengers in the future.

Moshe Francis, one of the founders and owners of Francis Eco Sailing, notes: "Maritime transportation in the country has been left behind in terms of transitioning to sustainable solutions, and we are working to change this equation with a real breakthrough in sustainability — which will make sailing on the Sea of Galilee an experience that preserves nature, is advanced, and inspiring. Our vision is to encourage a shift to ships that reduce local pollution, with no smoke, noise, or oil in the water. We still have a long way to go, but this is definitely a promising start, and the license we received from the Ministry of Transport is a significant vote of confidence in this process."

The company was founded in 2023 with the goal of expanding the existing fleet of the parent company, Francis Sailing — one of the oldest and leading companies in the maritime tourism sector, providing a variety of sailing activities for inbound tourism for three decades, mostly based on pilgrims, families, and various tourist groups. Until now, the company’s fleet consisted of ships powered by diesel engines. With the establishment of the subsidiary, emphasis was placed on advanced ecological electric boats — to reduce the carbon footprint of its fleet on the Sea of Galilee.