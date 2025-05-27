Now also online: The brand loved by Israeli women is now more accessible than ever

At the beginning of March, we were informed that one of the most essential brands in the local scene had finally made its way to Israel. The first flagship store of Oysho, the sports and lifestyle brand, settled comfortably among the new shops opened in the large complex in Sharon, at Big Fashion Glilot, followed by a branch at Azrieli Mall Tel Aviv. It has now been announced that the news surpasses itself as the brand decides to launch its online store.

Starting from May 28 (this coming Wednesday), the activewear brand will offer all its collections through its online website (oysho.com) and a dedicated app designed to enhance the customer shopping experience at every stage. The chain, part of the Zara Group, offers a slightly more boutique shopping experience compared to the massive halls of its sister brands within the Inditex Group, and specializes in clothing along with complementary accessories covering everything under the "leisure" category — a booming sector growing at a rapid pace in recent years. The company offers excellent sportswear, swimwear, beachwear, pajamas, underwear, and fun loungewear, all in a relaxed atmosphere and healthy lifestyle vibes that blend sports (even mountain sports), nature, home, and sustainability.

What will the online store launching this week and the app offer? The latest trends and new collections – available and easy to access, saving favorite items and receiving alerts when they are back in stock, tracking orders: Access to all purchases and returns from both the store and online without losing receipts, fast, convenient, and secure payment, free shipping for in-store pickup, and our favorite part: Early access to sales, meaning exclusive deals before everyyyyyyone else.