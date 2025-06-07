Corruption levels up

Dolce in Ra'anana has long since become a stable and popular go-to spot for top-notch Israeli-Italian cuisine. Now, Dolev Elali and Moran Shakuf are stepping it up and opening the intriguing “American Dolce” next door.

The promise: A pizza temple, or rather a pizza hall with three different styles, sizzling and indulgent street food, “quality sleaze,” and a matching merch-fashion capsule, “with food baked like it used to be, flavors that cross borders and countries, and style that spills off the plate.”

What’s on the menu? The menu detours from the rules of Neapolitan cuisine and dives into the wild, crispy, ultra-American.

American Dolce (credit: David Moyal) American Dolce (credit: David Moyal)

You’ll find, among other things, thin and crispy New York-style pizza “that you just have to fold” in Margherita, “White Potato,” and “Crunch Ranch” versions; thick Pan pizza (Margherita, “Black Mushroom,” and “Spinaci Punchy”); and Detroit-style pizza, cut into rectangles, “plump and juicy with a crispy bottom,” with the sauce on top, in three variations — Margherita, “Yellow Corn,” and “Pesto Nuts.”

Alongside the pizzas, and completely in the spotlight, there’s a frenzy of fried food. “Crunchy Shocks” (tempura-fried artichoke, soft-boiled egg, and lemon aioli with parmesan), for example, suppli with cherry tomato butter, plus Limone pasta, garlicky pizza dough pieces, and noodles in cacio e pepe sauce — all went into the oil.

For dessert, they went mild. Just kidding — you really thought? Cinnabon donuts with cream cheese glaze and whipped cinnamon cream, “Funky Muffin” (peanut butter muffin with white chocolate, whipped peanut butter cream), and upscale American gelato.

American Dolce, 3 Zarchin St., Ra’anana