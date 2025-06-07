Dr. Maya Rosman reveals: How to choose the healthiest pastrami at the supermarket

Although pastrami is considered by many to be a processed food best avoided—it’s important to know that not all pastrami is the same. In practice, it’s a product made from chicken or turkey breast cuts, and is naturally rich in high-quality protein, iron, and vitamin B12—components that are especially important for blood health, the nervous system, and maintaining muscle mass.

If you choose correctly, you can enjoy a pastrami portion that is both tasty and healthy. Fortunately, today you can also find types on the shelf that are of higher quality, without preservatives, without food coloring, and with a short ingredient list—so even those who are cautious about processed foods can include pastrami in their diet without guilt.

Preservatives – Mainly Nitrates and Nitrites

Most types of pastrami contain preservatives in the form of nitrates, which prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria and preserve the pink color. The problem is that many studies have found a link between regular consumption of processed meats containing nitrates and an increased risk of various diseases—including colon cancer.

These substances can break down in the body into nitrosamine compounds, which are considered carcinogenic. Therefore, if you find pastrami with no preservatives at all—you’ve scored.

Fat Content

Here too, it’s worth understanding the differences. Pastrami is considered a low-fat product, and even a version with 3% fat still contains very few calories—about 100 calories per 100 grams on average. A version with 1% fat will contain only about 80 calories per 100 grams. In other words, the caloric difference is very minor and doesn’t necessarily justify giving up taste or texture if there’s a 3% fat pastrami that you prefer.

Salt

It’s always better to choose pastrami with a short ingredient list, without added sugar, food coloring, or artificial flavorings. The more natural the list—the better the product. But even when the list is short, it’s important to pay attention to the sodium content—some products contain salt levels that can reach half of the recommended daily intake in just a few slices.

Sodium (salt) levels in pastrami can be very high—depending on the type and brand.

For example, there are pastramis with about 800 mg of sodium per 100 grams, which is relatively reasonable. But there are also those that reach 1,200–1,500 mg per 100 grams, which is already half of the daily recommended amount for a healthy person. Therefore, it’s very important to look at the ingredient list and also the nutrition table and choose pastrami with relatively low sodium—especially if someone in the family needs to monitor salt intake (for example, with high blood pressure or a tendency to swelling). Pastrami is much preferable to sausage (credit: Alon Messika)

Pastrami or Sausage – Which is Better?

If you’re already choosing a deli product from the supermarket, pastrami is much preferable to sausage. While many sausages are made from ground meat scraps, fat, flavor additives, and sometimes even dangerous substances like monosodium glutamate, quality pastrami is made from a whole cut of chicken or turkey—with much more protein and less fat. Of course, it’s better to choose pastrami without preservatives and with as few unnecessary additives as possible, but even a basic version of pastrami will in most cases be a healthier choice than sausage.

For those who, like me, prefer to avoid animal products, there are now also vegan versions of pastrami—yes, really—usually based on soy protein, wheat (seitan), or legumes. The texture and flavor mimic chicken pastrami, and sometimes smoked spices, canola oil, and natural colors like beet or paprika are added to achieve a “meaty” look and taste. A natural version, rich in protein and free of harmful substances—that can be a great addition to a varied and healthy menu.

To access Dr. Maya Rosman’s course: How to improve your health and lose weight in a sane and reasonable way, click here