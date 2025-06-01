Eating pasta and losing weight – Dr. Maya Rosman explains how it's possible

Which pasta is the healthiest? Regular, curly, spaghetti, durum, semolina, whole wheat, gluten-free? So many pastas in all colors on the shelves, it's only natural to be confused and not know what to choose.What is the healthiest?

Let’s clarify the issue and also bust a myth about sauces. Here are 8 important things to know about pasta.

Pasta and a Low Glycemic Index

Pasta, especially that made from durum wheat semolina, is considered a food with a low to moderate glycemic index, meaning it digests slowly and releases sugar into the bloodstream gradually. This trait helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for women with a tendency toward diabetes or insulin sensitivity.

Studies have found that pasta made from durum wheat, including whole types, not only has a lower glycemic index but also increases the feeling of fullness and reduces calorie intake in the next meal – especially among women.

A nutritional review in the journal Nutrients emphasizes that the unique structure of pasta contributes to slower digestion, gradual sugar release into the bloodstream, and a lasting sense of fullness.

“Al Dente” Pasta: More Satiating

Cooking pasta to the "al dente" stage – meaning cooked until slightly firm to the bite – is not just a matter of taste, but also health. Studies show that pasta cooked al dente digests more slowly, leading to slower sugar release into the blood and prolonged satiety.

What does this mean? Overcooking pasta until it becomes very soft causes sugars to release faster and results in a shorter feeling of fullness. A review published in Nutrition Today highlights that pasta cooked al dente retains a dense protein-starch structure, which slows digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Pasta and tomato sauce (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Names and Definitions: What Sounds “Special” Isn’t Always Healthier

Some terms on pasta packaging sound premium or healthier – but in reality, they don’t necessarily indicate a nutritional advantage.

Durum

This is a hard variety of wheat called durum wheat. It’s particularly suited for pasta production due to its texture, but it doesn’t have a higher nutritional value compared to regular wheat.Pasta made from durum flour is not necessarily whole or richer in fiber – it just holds its shape better during cooking.

Semolina

This is not a different wheat type, but rather a coarsely ground form of durum wheat – ground into granules resembling farina. Here too, the name says nothing about health – only texture. Regular semolina is not richer in nutritional values.

What’s the Advantage of Whole Wheat Pasta?

Whole wheat pasta is considered a nutritionally preferable choice over white flour pasta, mainly thanks to its high fiber content and full profile of vitamins and minerals.

Whole wheat pasta is made from whole wheat grains, including the bran and germ, making it richer in dietary fiber, B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and manganese.

These fibers help slow down digestion, contribute to prolonged satiety, and assist in balancing blood sugar levels.

Consumption of whole grains, including whole wheat pasta, is associated with increased satiety and reduced hunger compared to processed grains.

Legume-Based Pastas – The Healthiest Pastas Available

Legume-based pastas are among the healthiest and most impressive options on the shelf – both in terms of nutritional values and satiety, and for those seeking a high-quality, gluten-free protein alternative.

Legume-based pastas – such as pasta from red lentils, chickpeas, green peas, or black beans – are made from 100% legume flour, without added wheat or gluten. They’re rich in protein, dietary fiber, iron, magnesium, and even calcium. Thanks to this composition, they are especially suitable for vegetarians, vegans, athletes, and anyone looking for a nutritious, filling, and balanced meal.

Personally, I cook these pastas a bit longer than recommended on the package and add tomato sauce for shakshuka. It turns out great.

Lentil pasta is the healthiest (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Quality Protein – Not Just a Side, But a Main Course

Legume pastas contain between 20 and 25 grams of protein per 100 grams of dry product – and it’s high-quality protein suitable for body building, compared to regular pasta, whose protein is not high quality. The protein in legume-based pastas is rich in essential amino acids and can substitute the protein portion in a meal – a vegan alternative to chicken, fish, or eggs. Therefore, for anyone who maintains a balanced diet or follows a vegan lifestyle, this type of pasta can be a perfect solution.

Prolonged Satiety and Blood Sugar Balance

The high dietary fiber content in legume-based pastas (about 7–13 grams per 100 grams) contributes to longer-lasting fullness, helps balance blood sugar levels, and supports digestive health.

A study published in the journal Foods found that meals with black bean pasta increased satiety and reduced post-meal blood sugar and insulin levels, compared to white bread.

Cream Sauce or Tomato Sauce? The Answer May Surprise You

We almost always assume tomato sauce is the healthier, diet-friendly choice, and cream sauce – fatty, heavy, and calorie-rich. But the truth? It depends where you eat.

At home, a simple tomato sauce – based on crushed tomatoes or tomato paste with light seasoning – will indeed be light, low-fat, and healthier. But in restaurants, the picture is completely different: A tomato sauce dish may contain large amounts of olive oil (or butter), and sometimes even sugar, making it less innocent calorie-wise.

On the other hand, a cream sauce made with 10% cooking cream – like the kind sold in the supermarket – contains about 300 calories per full container (250 mL), which in practice is divided among 4–6 servings of pasta. Meaning: Not much more than a tablespoon of olive oil and 2 units of tomato paste.

Calories – No Difference Between Types

Despite the big differences between types of pasta in terms of nutritional value – fiber content, protein, vitamins, and minerals – when it comes to calories, the differences are nearly nonexistent. Whether it’s regular pasta, whole wheat, legume-based, or even gluten-free pasta – as long as it’s the same cooked quantity, the calorie count is very similar.

Half a cup of cooked pasta (about 3 heaping tablespoons) = about 100 calories, roughly the same as a sandwich made with light bread or a quarter of a light pita with a spread.

What determines the nutritional impact is not the calories – but what’s inside the pasta: How much fiber it provides, whether it’s satiating over time, and whether it also serves as a source of quality protein. It’s important to remember: Calories don’t vary by flour type – but by the amount consumed.

Add-ons like oil, cheeses, and sauces are what increase the calorie count in a meal – not the pasta itself.

