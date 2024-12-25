The leading Israeli company in medical and aesthetic solutions presents innovative technology

Alma Israel, the global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, is proud to launch the innovative addition to its aesthetic platform: Alma Harmony.

The innovative development is based on 20 years of experience and combines stunning modern design, significant technological upgrades providing an exceptionally wide range of treatment options, and an enhanced, intuitive user experience.

Alma Harmony presents an innovative and groundbreaking approach to personalized treatments through a revolutionary combination of five of the most leading and in-demand technologies, enabling a wide range of treatments tailored to the changing needs of each patient:

Q-Switch Laser: Stimulates collagen production and treats pigmentation by focusing on the deep layers of the skin.

Ablative Fractional Laser: Rejuvenates the skin in a focused manner while preserving the surrounding tissue for faster healing.

IPL Technology: A balanced approach to aesthetic upgrades for various skin types and needs.

Non-Ablative Laser Treatments: Rejuvenate the skin by encouraging collagen production in the dermis layer.

Green Diode Laser: Effectively, precisely, and safely treats vascular lesions.

This is the most advanced platform for medical aesthetic treatments. It offers a comprehensive range of powerful laser and IPL technologies for both ablative and non-ablative treatments, along with unique combinations for over 136 FDA-approved indications.

With an increase of up to 45% in energy*, the innovative and multifunctional platform integrates five effective laser treatments into one sophisticated platform. The variety, combined with the increased energy, allows practitioners to offer solutions to patients of different ages, with varying skin types and diverse treatment goals, providing clinically proven treatments in the most sought-after categories:

Skin rejuvenation, refreshment, and tightening

Hair removal

Acne and acne scar treatment

Vascular and pigmentary lesions

Tattoo removal and more

Alma Israel (credit: PR) Alma Harmony was created to provide a more efficient and simpler user experience, along with advanced features such as personalized settings, ergonomic applicators, and other features that make operation exceptionally easy and convenient.

"Most skin conditions we treat require a combination of more than one light beam or laser during a treatment session," says Dr. Pablo Naranjo, MD, PhD, and medical director of the Elite Laser Clinic and the laser department at the NISA Hospital in Madrid. "Working with a simple and efficient platform allows us to perform personalized treatments with varying wavelengths and light beams, reach the desired depth and pigmentation (chromophore), and ultimately achieve precise and effective results for a range of specific skin conditions. Alma Harmony enables me to use the power of several independent lasers in one platform, allowing me to provide my patients with especially advanced results."