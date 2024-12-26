Proteins are an essential cornerstone of children's nutrition, playing a critical role at all stages of growth and body development. While protein is vital for everyone, in children, a lack of protein can lead to significant harm in several key areas:

Impaired growth and development processes

Weakening of bone mass formation

Muscle weakness

Damage to the immune system

The modern reality, filled with snacks and sweets, and the convenience of foods like couscous and pasta, increases the risk of protein malnutrition in children. While nutritional education depends on parents, what can be done when kids refuse to eat protein-rich foods like eggs or cheese?

How Much Protein Do Children Need Daily?

The exact amount of protein depends on several personal parameters, including body structure, level of physical activity, and the child’s age.

Recommended Average Daily Values:

Ages 2–3: About 13 grams of protein per day

Ages 4–8: About 19 grams of protein per day

Ages 9–12: About 34 grams of protein per day

High-Quality Protein Sources:

Eggs: About 7 grams of protein per serving; considered the highest quality protein source

Yogurt: About 10 grams of protein

Chicken breast (schnitzel): About 25 grams of protein

Creative Tricks to Add Protein to Kids' Meals

Healthy Pancake with Egg:

A great way to incorporate eggs into your kids’ menu is through delicious pancakes:

1 tablespoon whole wheat flour

A pinch of baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar/honey

1 egg

Mix the ingredients and create one large pancake. You can top it with strawberries or berries.

Protein- and Calcium-Rich Pizza or Toast:

Use a base of pita or whole-grain bread

Add yellow cheese (rich in calcium)

Add yellow cheese (rich in calcium)

Just remember to account for saturated fat not by the cheese slice but by the total saturated fat consumed throughout the day.

Baked, Protein-Packed Schnitzel:

A healthier technique for making schnitzel:

Bake instead of frying

Use whole-wheat breadcrumbs

Lightly spray with quality olive oil

Bake in the oven

The most important thing is to be patient. Kids may gradually adapt to new flavors and textures, eventually developing healthier eating habits.

