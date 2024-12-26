Apple releases iOS 18.2 with significant AI improvements

After a long period in public beta, Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 yesterday (Wednesday) for iPhone and iPad devices. The updates introduce significant improvements to the company's AI feature suite, Apple Intelligence, and are expected to be the final software releases Apple plans for 2024. However, it is important to note that access to most AI features is currently limited to devices with English set as the system language. Additionally, the AI capabilities are available only to users of iPhone 15 Pro and later models.

Creating Custom Images and Emojis

The highlight of iOS 18.2 for iPhone 15 Pro, 16, and 16 Pro devices is Image Playground, a tool for generating images. It is available both as a standalone app and as an extension within the Messages app, allowing users to create images based on textual prompts or even on the content of conversations. Existing images can also be used as a foundation for creation. However, Apple has restricted the ability to generate photorealistic images of people to avoid confusion.

Additionally, the new Genmoji feature enables users to create custom emojis by providing textual descriptions or using existing images. From the iPhone emoji keyboard, tap the new Genmoji button and enter a description of the character you want to create.

Collaboration with ChatGPT and Additional Enhancements

The update also integrates ChatGPT into Siri and writing tools (English only). For example, if you ask the digital assistant to create a travel itinerary or a workout plan, it will request your permission to use ChatGPT to complete the task. Notably, there is no need for a ChatGPT account to use the chatbot, but there will be a daily limit on the number of queries iPhone users can send to OpenAI servers.

Furthermore, a handy addition has been made to AirTag, Apple's smart tracking tag, allowing users to share the location of their lost items with friends and airlines.

How to Enable Apple's AI Model in Israel

Go to Settings.

Tap on Apple Intelligence & Siri.

Switch Siri's language to English.

Opt to join Apple's AI model.

Note: You may also need to change the device's language to English.

It is worth remembering that the original release of iOS 18 in September was characterized by incremental changes and lacked significant AI features. Only with the release of iOS 18.1 in late October did the first elements of Apple Intelligence appear, including text and image editing tools and the ability to record calls.