Between technology and design: Kitchen trends in 2025

It's almost 2025 (we can hardly believe it), which means the world of interior design is preparing for the trends of the upcoming year.

In the realm of color, Pantone has announced "Moss Mocha" as the color of the year, and that's just the beginning. So, what can we expect in the kitchen design sector in the coming year?

Kitchens will never go out of style (regardless of what your Wolt order history might suggest!). We turned to some prominent companies to provide their forecasts for the trends that will dominate kitchen design in the coming year. And not a word about white kitchens.

Rich and Dramatic Colors

Cosentino (credit: Jardin Emerald) The use of bold colors like deep blue, forest green, and warm earth tones will become especially popular. These colors will mainly appear in kitchen cabinets, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Additionally, the combination of dark tones with warm metals like brass and gold will add depth and sophistication to the space.

Natural Materials and Textures

Cosentino (credit: Jardin Emerald) The preference for natural materials will continue to grow, with an emphasis on using solid wood, natural stone, and marble with prominent veins. These materials will feature in countertops, wall coverings, and kitchen islands, adding a sense of warmth and naturalness. Additionally, cabinet fronts with textures like slats or woven panels will introduce visual interest.

Secondary Kitchens ("Dirty Kitchens")

The secondary kitchen, also known as a scullery or pantry, is becoming particularly popular. This space is designated for prep and cooking, allowing the main kitchen to remain tidy and ready for hosting. The secondary kitchen typically includes a sink, countertops, storage for small appliances, and sometimes even an additional oven or dishwasher. This trend enables clutter to be kept out of sight while maintaining aesthetics in the main kitchen. Regba Kitchens (credit: PR)

Smart Kitchen Technology

The kitchen of 2025 will be smarter and more connected. Appliances with AI capabilities, such as ovens that recognize food types and adjust cooking methods accordingly, will become commonplace. In addition, voice-activated devices, smartphone integration, and UV sanitization features will offer convenience and health benefits in the kitchen. Cosentino (credit: Cosentino)

Large and Functional Islands

Kitchen islands will continue to grow in size, serving not only as work and cooking surfaces but also as seating and hosting areas. These islands will become the hub of kitchen activity and will be designed to adapt to the changing needs of families.

Tollman's. Central island next to Dada (credit: PR) Regba Kitchens, designed by Lior Reuter (credit: ELAD GONEN)

Open Shelving

People love collecting—whether it's art, dishes, or beautiful decorative objects. With this refreshed appreciation comes the need to display everything ideally. More and more customers want open storage displays that allow them to showcase their collectibles, some of which are used daily.

The year 2025 brings an intriguing fusion of advanced technology and warm, inviting designs tailored to modern users' needs. The kitchen is evolving into a versatile space, combining cooking, hosting, and smart technology while maintaining aesthetics and a homely feel.