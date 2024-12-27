Black lentil and potato latkes snatched straight from the pan

Orly Pely-Bronstein approaches Hanukkah in a tastier, lighter, and more nutritious way. This time – black lentil and potato latkes that disappear from the plate before you even sit down for the meal.

Tip: If you'd rather avoid frying, you can bake them (instructions in the recipe).

Black Lentil and Potato Latkes

Recipe by: Orly Pely-Bronstein

20 minutes of work

40 minutes total

Easy to prepare

Yields 20 pieces

Black lentil and potato latkes (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Ingredients

1 cup black lentils

4 potatoes

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 egg

Salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon cumin

4 tablespoons olive oil

A bit of flour for coating

Preparation

How to make black lentil and potato latkes:

1. Cook the lentils in water until soft and drain.

2. Meanwhile, cook the potatoes whole with their skins until soft. Cool and peel.

3. Mash the cooked potatoes into a purée and mix with the cooked lentils, egg, garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and the spices.

4. Heat a non-stick pan with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Form latkes, coat them lightly with flour, and fry until golden brown.

5. Serve hot or at room temperature. They pair wonderfully with seasoned yogurt.

Prefer baked latkes? Preheat the oven to a high heat of 190–200°C. Brush the patties with olive oil and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until firm and golden.

6. Tip for vegans: You can also prepare them without the egg.

Orly Pely-Bronstein, in collaboration with Sugat