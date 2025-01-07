Discover the country with the world’s best cuisine – and no, it’s not Italy

A fine culinary experience is an integral part of a perfect vacation. For many, local food is a key factor when choosing their next travel destination – whether it's cheese and wine tastings in France, a tapas tour in Spain, or a pasta feast in Italy.

But which cuisine truly tops the global charts? A new study by TasteAtlas sheds light on this question. The research, which included an in-depth analysis of nearly half a million ratings of over 15,000 traditional dishes, offers a surprising answer: Greek cuisine. Souvlaki, Greece (credit: INGIMAGE)

Contrary to many expectations, neither Italy, France, nor Spain claimed the culinary crown. Greece, with its rich and diverse cuisine, took the top spot. Greek cuisine, which blends ancient traditions with Mediterranean flavors, particularly impressed with its signature dishes: Gyros and souvlaki, moussaka, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), fava, tzatziki, and, of course, Greek salad.

Italy ranked second, renowned for its pizza and pasta, risotto, tiramisu, bruschetta, panna cotta, and nougat. Third place was awarded to Mexico, which has contributed tacos, nachos, tortillas, burritos, guacamole, and quesadillas to the world.

What is particularly intriguing about the results is the geographical diversity: The leading cuisines represent all continents, from Asia (with notable representation from Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese cuisines) to South America (with Peru, Brazil, and Colombia). This highlights the richness and variety of global gastronomy, with each region contributing its unique flavors and traditions.

Further surprises in the rankings come from the relatively low positions of some particularly popular cuisines. For instance, American cuisine, despite its strong culinary culture and global influence, ranks only 13th. Similarly, Thai cuisine, which has become one of the most beloved among tourists in general – and Israelis in particular – is far down the list at 28th place. Hamburger (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The 10 Best Cuisines in the World: