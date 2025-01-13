The perfume is sold for NIS 1,000, how much would you be willing to pay for one spray?

Anyone who has visited Ayalon Mall in recent weeks might have noticed a peculiar sight. Outside the restrooms on the food court level, there is a wall-mounted machine, often surrounded by people whispering and trying to decipher its purpose.

Inside the machine are five bottles of premium perfume, with a sign above it explaining how to use it. In short: swipe a credit card, select a perfume, approach with your neck or extend your hands, and enjoy a spray of quality perfume for just NIS 8.

The question arises: why does this sight of a perfume vending machine offering sprays for NIS 8 seem strange to people? Well, if you go down one floor, you’ll find a branch of the Super-Pharm chain in the mall, where many people spray themselves with perfume “to try it out” for free.

Perfume machine at Ayalon Mall (credit: DANIEL COHEN, Walla System)

So what are these automatic perfume vending machines, and where can you find them? We spoke with AromaVend Israel, the company whose brand name appears on the machine at Ayalon Mall. According to them, the machine provides access to a variety of luxury perfumes that are not available in typical pharmacy stores: "Our audience includes people who want to pamper themselves, express their uniqueness, try a new and distinctive perfume using advanced technology, or freshen up before an important event," the company told Walla.

Currently, the company operates one machine in Ayalon Mall, but they claim they intend to expand to other locations tailored to their audience: “AromaVend’s perfume machines will be placed in locations where they are needed: malls, fitness clubs, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants.” Perfume machine at Ayalon Mall (credit: DANIEL COHEN, Walla System)

The Perfumes in the Ayalon Mall Machine

Women's perfume: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris | Price: approximately NIS 1,090

Women's perfume: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle | Price: approximately NIS 649

Women's perfume: Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne | Price: approximately NIS 509

Men's perfume: Bleu De Chanel | Price: approximately NIS 669

Men's perfume: Creed Aventus | P rice: approximately NIS 899

Another perfume vending machine in Israel can be found at the BEAUTY Couture Place beauty salon in Zichron Ya’acov. The salon was founded by Angelina and Alex Rozhansky, a couple who immigrated to Israel from Lithuania about two and a half years ago and now live in Zichron Ya’acov. While the machine in Ayalon Mall charges NIS 8 per spray, in Zichron Ya’acov the price is slightly higher at NIS 9, but it’s worth noting that the perfumes there are somewhat more luxurious. BEAUTY Couture Place in Zichron Ya’acov (credit: BEAUTY Couture Place, official site)

"As a hair designer with 18 years of experience, I am passionate about delivering excellence to every client I serve," says Angelina. "When we moved to Zichron Ya’acov, I felt that the charming streets reminded me of Italy, and I was inspired to open a beauty salon with European design. My vision was to create a space that embodies sophistication, offers high-quality services, and prioritizes customer satisfaction—elements often lacking in the local beauty industry."

Angelina shared more about starting her business: “We found a historic property full of character, but it required extensive renovation, including a complete overhaul of all infrastructure. While working to realize this vision, a unique idea came up: what if we placed a machine for selling luxury perfumes at the salon entrance to enhance the customer experience and attract new visitors?” Before and during the renovation of the beauty salon BEAUTY Couture Place (credit: BEAUTY Couture Place, official site)

What’s the feedback they’re receiving? "The response has been amazing," says Angelina. "Passersby were impressed by the concept and appreciated the opportunity to try luxury perfumes, which are often expensive or unavailable in regular stores. The success has inspired us to explore its potential as a standalone business."

The couple states they have no connection to AromaVend Israel and currently operate only one machine in their beauty salon. "We are not the owners of the perfume machine in Ayalon Mall, nor were we involved in its installation," says Alex. "I noticed they installed a similar machine, but I have no idea where they got it or who manages it. No one from the mall approached us about our machine." BEAUTY Couture Place in Zichron Ya'acov (credit: BEAUTY Couture Place, official site)

And what about profits? "The business model is simple: we purchase the machine, select the perfumes, and manage its operation and maintenance," Alex explains. "The cost of machines varies significantly depending on the manufacturer and quality. For example, the first machine we brought from the European Union cost us over €4,000, including import taxes and shipping.

"In our case, the profits from the machine are entirely ours because it is located in front of our beauty salon, and we manage it directly. If a machine is located elsewhere, like in a mall, there may be a different arrangement, depending on ownership, profit-sharing agreements, and maintenance responsibilities."

The Perfumes in the Zichron Ya’acov Machine