A therapeutic line for renewing and soothing dry skin

Winter is here, and our skin tends to dry out during this cold season. Mustela's Stelatopia line is a complete therapeutic series that includes a body moisturizing cream, a face and eyelid cream, a foaming shampoo, and a therapeutic cleansing gel. The products are suitable for all ages.

Stelatopia+ Body Moisturizing Cream

Designed to renew and soothe especially dry skin, it contains 99% natural ingredients. Suitable for the body and face, it helps make the skin softer and less rough. It is non-sticky, absorbs quickly, and allows for easy dressing. Most importantly, it provides immediate relief from skin discomfort, reducing redness and irritation. The formula is vegan and free from animal-derived ingredients.

Stelatopia Face and Eyelid Moisturizing Cream

Enriched with moisture, it soothes skin irritation and discomfort. It is suitable for dry, red, and highly irritated skin, containing 97% natural ingredients. The formula minimizes the risk of allergic reactions.

Stelatopia Therapeutic Cleansing Gel

Designed for especially dry skin prone to redness and irritation, it cleanses and renews the skin. It gently cleanses with a soap-free formula, helping to soothe skin irritation and a feeling of tightness. It contains plant-based ingredients that are safe for use.

Stelatopia Foaming Shampoo

Gently cleanses and soothes irritation and discomfort on the scalp. Designed for very dry skin prone to redness and irritation, it contains 99% natural ingredients and patented plant-based components.

Price: NIS 69.90–199.90

Where: Available at pharmacy chains