Promotions and new items for the home

Naaman, the leading brand in cooking, serving, and hosting, invites you to start the new calendar year with an emphasis on a healthy and balanced lifestyle. To make it easier for customers to maintain proper nutrition, Naaman introduces the Private Chef—a user-friendly kitchen gadget that shortens the process of cutting vegetables and fruits.

This revolutionary device features non-slip legs, an elevated handle, and a collection box for sliced vegetables, complete with a small bowl. The high-quality stainless steel blades ensure precise cutting—from thin strips (julienne) to cubes of various sizes and slices of different thicknesses—all without the need to replace blades. It's easy, fast, and extremely safe.

Naaman highlights that the Private Chef is the perfect solution for those who prioritize a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. This unique gadget shortens the preparation time for a variety of dishes such as salads, quiches, soups, and fruit salads, making cooking an even more enjoyable experience. Another advantage: the device is easy to clean and store.

For user convenience, the packaging includes detailed instructions as well as a QR code linking to a tutorial video.

During January, Naaman customers can purchase the Private Chef at a special price of just NIS 99.90 (instead of NIS 349.90). Available at Naaman stores nationwide and online. Valid until February 2, 2025, or while supplies last. Hostess’ new Magic Sponge Sheets, NIS 9.90 (credit: EFRAT ESHEL)

A clean and shiny home that feels pleasant every day—achieved with minimal effort. Hostess, the houseware brand by Intersun specializing in cleaning and hygiene products, introduces Magic Sponge Sheets—an innovative solution for easily and quickly removing tough and greasy stains from various surfaces.

Our home is our sanctuary, but cleaning it often becomes a daunting task, especially for families with children. Stubborn grease stains on the stove, tough grime in the sink, or residues on the countertop? Hostess’ new Magic Sponge Sheets make cleaning easy, simple, and effective.

These thin and flexible sheets are suitable for a wide range of uses: from cleaning sinks, bathtubs, ovens, and Formica surfaces to countertops, ceramics, refrigerators, stainless steel, windows, and even walls. This multi-functional product’s slim and flexible design allows for access to corners and complex surfaces.

Each package contains 12 sponge sheets, ensuring a ready and available solution for quick and efficient cleaning. Price: NIS 9.90 per package. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hostess products are available at selected retailers and on the Intersun importer website. Vardinon (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI)

Did you know? Every year on January 8, the world celebrates Bubble Bath Day—a perfect opportunity to step away from routine and indulge in a warm, relaxing bath. Although there is no exact record of the origin of this special day, it’s clear that a warm and pleasant bath soothes both body and mind, especially during cold winter days and stressful times.

The idea of bubble baths as a relaxing experience is not new. Hundreds of years ago, cultures such as ancient Rome and Greece enjoyed public baths with warm water and fragrant soaps. Over the years, particularly in the 20th century, the use of liquid soaps to create bubbles became popular, and the home bath became the perfect retreat for relaxation and personal pampering.

If you're looking for an excuse to take time for yourself and indulge, Bubble Bath Day is the perfect opportunity! To help you maximize the experience, experts at Vardinon—Israel’s leading textile boutique—have compiled a list of products to turn every bath into a celebration of comfort and relaxation:

Scented Candles: Add a pleasant and soothing aroma to your bathroom with a selection of scented candles. The delicate fragrance will create a unique atmosphere and help you immerse in a full sensory experience.

Accessories: Elevate the ambiance and turn your bathroom into an exclusive spa by adding accessories such as decorative dispensers, luxurious bottles, elegant mirrors, natural wood shelves, and more.

Towels: Wrap yourself in a soft and cozy towel after a warm bath. Choose high-quality towels that will keep you warm and comfortable.

Bathrobes: A quality bathrobe makes stepping out of the bath especially enjoyable. Wrap yourself in a plush robe and enjoy a touch of luxury at home.

Bath Mats: Give your bathroom floor a touch of comfort with soft and cozy bath mats. Every step becomes a pleasure with the warm and luxurious feel underfoot.

Furry Slippers: Keep your feet warm for longer with cozy slippers that provide a homey and pampering feel.

During January, Vardinon customers enjoy 40% off all collection items and 50% off a variety of duvets, winter blankets, and plush bathrobes (with the purchase of two or more items). Available in stores and online. Valid until February 2, 2025, or while supplies last.