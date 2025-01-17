Personal pizzas with a social purpose: A new initiative for at-risk youth

Shekulo Tov, an organization that supports individuals with disabilities in entering the workforce and aiding their rehabilitation, is expanding its support to include at-risk youth. It has launched SOLO Pizza Pie, a kosher pizza chain employing teens in the restaurant industry. Forget traditional pizza slices; the chain offers personal pizza pies served in rectangular boxes, made from thick dough prepared with Italian durum wheat and slow fermentation. The initiative was established by Shekulo Tov as part of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security's Meitar Employment program, in collaboration with the Petah Tikva Municipality's Welfare Department.

The pizzeria employs teens aged 15–18 who are classified as school dropouts or at risk of dropping out. The teens work in the kitchen, handle cashier and sales duties, and receive training in essential life and work skills such as managing a bank account, saving money, understanding a payslip, writing resumes, and preparing for job interviews. They also benefit from personal and professional mentoring provided by experts from the group, with the aim of helping them integrate into the workforce in the future.

Adjacent to the pizzeria, the group operates a social youth club, a dedicated space for Solo Pizza Pie employees. The club offers a welcoming environment for the teens during their free time, providing three daily meals, a spacious yard, board games, a snooker table, PlayStation, and a quiet study room for preparing for exams. The space is staffed by professionals associated with the initiative.

Solo Pizza Pie (credit: official site, PR)

Solo Pizza Pie is a new kosher pizza chain that blends speed, flavor, warmth, and the creativity of customizing a personal dish to one’s taste. The menu, designed by Chef Ran Michaeli, also features oven-baked pastas, fresh salads, arancini, gnocchi, and desserts.

Ofer Cohen, CEO of Shekulo Tov, said: "I am proud to launch the first branches of SOLO Pizza Pie, especially the new branch in Petah Tikva. The chain is an innovative social-employment initiative that allows us to expand our activities and support additional populations. We are giving young people the opportunity to develop vital life and employment skills while maintaining the highest culinary standards."

Rami Greenberg, Mayor of Petah Tikva, added: "Today, we inaugurate this exceptional initiative. Teens classified as school dropouts or at risk of dropping out will work here and receive training in subjects relevant to the workforce. A professional team will support the teens both professionally and personally. Adjacent to the pizzeria, we have established a youth club where they can spend their leisure time or study in a quiet environment that fosters optimal learning. The Petah Tikva Municipality supports all of the city's youth and invests tremendous resources in advancing its students."