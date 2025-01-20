The pacifier revolution: How new technology impacts infant development

Pacifiers have been part of the baby world for centuries, with the earliest evidence of their use dating back to the early 15th century. What began as a piece of cloth soaked in honey or sugar has evolved over the years into the scientific and advanced product we know today. The sucking reflex, which is natural and innate in infants, aids not only in feeding but also in soothing and regulating. Research shows that sucking reduces pain and stress in babies, helps them cope with external stimuli, and improves sleep quality. However, the delicate anatomical structure of a baby’s mouth during the first months of life requires precise adaptation of the pacifier, as this is when the palate, jaw, and future teeth are developing.

Proper development of the oral cavity in the first months of life is a major concern for many parents. Following more than 25 years of research into infant physiology, a new series of pacifiers tailored specifically for infants in their first months has been launched in Israel.

The Ultra Start series, developed by Philips Avent, introduces a compact pacifier design suited to the facial and oral structure of infants aged 0–2 months. The soft silicone nipple is orthodontically designed to support the proper development of the oral cavity.

According to company data, approximately 98% of parents who tried the pacifier reported positive acceptance by their babies. "This is the result of in-depth research in the field of infant physiology," explains Simona Marcucci, Philips' marketing manager for Israel, Italy, and Greece.

Another innovation comes in the form of a hygienic solution: the pacifier packaging doubles as a sterilization system. Parents can sterilize the pacifiers in the microwave in just three minutes by adding water to the storage case—an especially helpful solution during nighttime hours. The new series is now available for purchase (credit: Philips )

From a safety perspective, the pacifiers meet stringent standards: they are BPA-free and made of food-grade silicone. Additionally, some models in the series include a glow-in-the-dark cap, making it easier to locate the pacifier at night.

The new series is now available for purchase at pharmacy chains and stores specializing in baby products, packaged in pairs of pacifiers.

