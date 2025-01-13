This product has become accessible to everyone – and changes the space

Can you feel the change in the air? The temperatures are dropping, the winds are picking up, and winter is already here. It's the perfect time to adapt the home for the cold season. Ronny Tadmor, market manager for Israel at Ortal Heat, explains that the fireplace, which was once considered a luxury item belonging only to the upper class, has become much more accessible and popular in recent years. According to him, this change is the result of a combination of its functionality and the design value and atmosphere it brings to a home.

Tadmor adds that gas fireplaces have gained significant momentum, a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic when many families were looking for ways to improve their homes and make them more comfortable and stylish. Today, the wide range of models and prices has made fireplaces accessible to a much broader audience. Moreover, the home fireplace no longer serves only as a heating source but also as an impressive design element that enhances the sense of warmth and intimacy in the living space.

Every year, as winter approaches, the demand for fireplaces increases significantly. Many people want to create a cozy and romantic atmosphere in their homes, especially thanks to new technologies that allow for relatively easy installation of fireplaces in existing buildings, without the need for massive investment or complicated chimney installations.

The most popular fireplaces in Israel today are gas fireplaces, electric fireplaces, and bioethanol fireplaces, thanks to the simple installation process required and their affordable prices. In contrast, wood fireplaces are disappearing due to growing awareness of air pollution. Tadmor mentions that gas fireplaces range in price from NIS 8,000 to NIS 30,000, electric fireplaces range from NIS 2,000 to NIS 20,000, while the cost of bioethanol fireplaces starts at around NIS 10,000.

According to him, the popularity of fireplaces reflects their added value in the daily life of Israeli homes, serving not only as a functional device but also as a design focal point that brings the family together around a sense of warmth and a unique atmosphere.

