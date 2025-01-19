Dr. Maya Rosman: These are the miracle dietary fibers that cost just a few shekels

Psyllium, the bran of the plantain plant (Plantago ovata), offers an impressive array of extraordinary health benefits due to its highly concentrated fiber content. These fibers are an essential component of a balanced diet, with numerous studies pointing to their positive effects on health.

Before detailing its benefits, here’s a true story: A few years ago, a couple—a husband and wife—came to me for advice with the goal of lowering their cholesterol levels. I recommended psyllium for the husband, and the wife decided to try it as well.

Two weeks later, they returned to my clinic, and the wife shared: "It’s the miracle of the century! I feel full all day, eat less, my bowel movements have improved, and I’ve lost 1.5 kilograms." Meanwhile, her husband’s cholesterol levels also began to decrease significantly.

The Nutritional Benefits of Psyllium

Improves bowel movement: Psyllium fibers can swell to at least 25 times their weight. This property helps enhance bowel movement and prevent constipation. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that psyllium improves digestive function by increasing stool volume and reducing transit time in the intestine.

Relieves constipation: A study published in Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics revealed that psyllium was more effective than other treatments for chronic constipation, improving stool frequency and softness among users.

Enhances satiety: Psyllium's ability to absorb water creates a feeling of fullness, helping to reduce food intake and support weight loss.

Reduces risk of heart disease and diabetes: Studies show that psyllium may lower the risk of colon cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated that regular psyllium consumption reduced the risk of heart disease by an average of 15%.

Lowers "bad" cholesterol levels: The primary uniqueness of psyllium fibers lies in their ability to absorb bile acids. These acids are produced from cholesterol, and when psyllium absorbs them, the body is forced to use cholesterol from the blood to create new bile acids, leading to a reduction in blood cholesterol levels.

A recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined the effect of psyllium on individuals taking cholesterol-lowering medications (statins). Researchers compared a group taking statins alone to a group taking statins combined with 7–14 grams of psyllium per day (1–2 tablespoons).

The results showed that psyllium consumption alongside statins led to a significantly greater reduction in "bad" cholesterol levels—comparable to doubling the statin dosage. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Another study published in the Journal of Lipid Research found that psyllium consumption also reduced triglyceride levels, contributing to an overall improvement in blood lipid profiles.

It is important to note that psyllium did not affect cholesterol levels in individuals who did not have high cholesterol to begin with.

Affordable and accessible: Psyllium is sold in health food stores in prepackaged containers or bulk, costing just a few shekels per kilogram.

The Few Drawbacks of Psyllium

Generally, psyllium is considered safe to use, but it is essential to drink enough water with every tablespoon of psyllium. Insufficient hydration can cause constipation and abdominal pain.

A study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology emphasized that high doses of psyllium without adequate water intake could lead to the risk of intestinal blockage in people with a history of gastrointestinal issues.

Additionally, research published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology noted that psyllium could cause rare allergic reactions, particularly in individuals with hypersensitivity.

In ConclusionPsyllium fibers are a simple and accessible addition to one’s diet that can significantly improve health. Whether it’s lowering cholesterol levels, enhancing bowel movements, or promoting prolonged satiety, psyllium proves to be one of the most effective tools for improving quality of life.

Numerous studies continue to explore psyllium's potential in various fields, further solidifying its reputation as an essential dietary tool.

For Dr. Maya Rosman’s course: How to improve health and lose weight in a reasonable and sensible way.