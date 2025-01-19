Like a blob of slime: 3 facials that transformed our faces

What? We visited Pola Blick’s new center after all the furniture was in place and the red ribbon was cut last September. Beyond the blend of advanced cosmetic and medical technologies, along with the natural medicine secrets Paula specializes in (naturopathy and traditional Chinese medicine), it can be said that significant attention was given to the attractive location (there's parking, you can breathe) in the doctors' tower adjacent to the Ramat Aviv Mall. The initial diagnosis includes an in-depth skin condition examination, plus a consultation with a specialist in aesthetics because if you're going to inject something, it should be done this way (the doctor looked like he was taken straight from the Grey's Anatomy set, sorry for the objectification). Pola Blick's new clinic (credit: OR GEFEN)

The recommended maintenance treatment that made us leave with smiles and baby-soft skin combines a deep cleanse to remove dirt, dead skin cells, and oil residue, preparing the skin to absorb the vitamins that are about to penetrate. Hydration is infused using active ingredients that enrich the skin, prevent dryness, and help maintain elasticity while renewing collagen. The bonuses? We arrived during the worst dry season of the year, where the back of our hands looked like the Western Wall (not exaggerating) – treated with a perfect and photogenic pearl mask. Another bonus is the option for facial and body acupuncture tailored to the needs of the treatment, performed by Paula. Another bonus that’s always recommended to ask for when visiting any aesthetic clinic is the removal of tiny skin tags that pop up and settle on your neck – you can say goodbye to them with a short, localized procedure.

How much? NIS 800 - 2,000 per treatment.

Where? Mall Tower, Einstein 40, Tel Aviv. La Prairie Beauty Room (credit: Courtesy of LA PRAIRIE)

What? A rejuvenation treatment with the new facial cream from the luxury brand La Prairie, for those who want to feel like an oligarch’s wife for an hour (and pay accordingly).In the isolated treatment room, a parallel reality is briefly experienced, far from the Middle East. The treatment menu is based on the luxury and expensive Swiss brand’s products, and in this specific case, on the brand’s new facial cream – The Life Matrix. Like other products, the new cream was originally developed by a Swiss doctor and researcher whose philosophy was: "Add years to life, not life to years." Overall, we’re also in favor of quality over quantity, take a moment and dive in, but not too hard, because it removes wrinkles. La Prairie Beauty Room (credit: Courtesy of LA PRAIRIE)

The treatment room mimics the design of the original clinic in the Swiss Alps, and the treatment itself is of the very pleasant kind. How pleasant? The most pleasant. Double cleansing, pre-serum, serum, and cream for the face, followed by all of that for the eyes, including a cleansing mask, a moisturizing mask, and a warm pillow on the stomach – somewhere along the way, we lost count of the steps. Everything is enveloped in wonderful, uplifting aromatherapy scents, and the process includes a very relaxing and enjoyable upper body massage – from the head through the face, to the shoulders and back, including the décolletage – there’s no choice but to leave the session glowing and peachy without a drop of makeup or foundation, with an even tone and a glow that lasts for hours.

How much? NIS 1,900 for a 90-minute treatment.

Where? La Prairie Beauty Room, Ramat Aviv Mall. FACECLUB (credit: DANIEL MILLER)

What? Face Fitness with FACECLUB, because what’s good for Gwyneth Paltrow – you know…If the La Prairie treatment made you feel summery, FACECLUB’s workout comes in and treats your face with what’s called a “deep touch.” In plain terms – it breaks apart the wedge like it’s a blob of slime. FACECLUB (credit: DANIEL MILLER)

FACECLUB brought professional treatment methods to Israel that combine massage, advanced technologies, and products that create a connection between beauty and wellness. This combination promises to improve skin texture over time, shape the face, reduce puffiness, and stimulate collagen production, while also releasing a lot of stress. The workouts are especially suited for those who prefer to skip injections and fillers and also for those who want to enhance them. They're done with a hydrating mask in an airy and stunning serum-like texture. It's important to clarify – this is not a gym, you're the last one sweating here; it's the therapist working hard, kneading every part of your face, including spots you never knew had accumulated so much tension. Surprising, deep, addictive, sometimes a bit painful, but in a good and relieving way.

How much? NIS 500-850 per treatment.

Where? At the new pop-up at the Norman Hotel or at the branch on Pinhas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv.