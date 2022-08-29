Top NFT Blockchains to Buy in 2022: Big Eyes Coin and Ethereum

In 2021, the NFT market grew at an alarming rate, with Ethereum (ETH) serving as the primary driving force. The trend of acquiring digital assets is being tapped into by more investors than ever.

The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is dominant in the world of NFTs. However, several other blockchains have gained popularity within the NFT industry. Crypto Art OGs and NFT enthusiasts have continued to look for alternative platforms to mint and sell NFTs due to the Ethereum blockchain's high transaction fees and environmental impact.

The revolutionary Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to provide users with more possibilities by creating a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for rapid growth, using NFTs to provide access to more data and events. Let's explore how these top blockchains support NFTs.

Ethereum (ETH) - The Leader in the NFT Marketplace

Projects built on Ethereum (ETH) can use NFTs because of their high level of decentralization. Ethereum has a highly secure network and data design, making it the top dog in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. It offers all the financial and legal services for transactions without any middlemen. Most NFT applications operate on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens.

Some of the largest NFT projects, marketplaces, and artists are hosted on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Also, NFTs benefit from high exposure to a vast and expanding market thanks to the Ethereum blockchain. Also, NFT networks should continue to be interoperable with the Ethereum virtual machine so that Ethereum wallets like AlphaWallet can support them.

ETH is among the most costly and energy-intensive solutions available. It has a huge transaction backlog which greatly hikes the transaction rates. This is due to the Proof-of-Work (PoW) system that Ethereum uses to function. With this PoW, miners must compete with each other to find solutions to challenging problems and to add blocks and transactions to the ledger. Because of how difficult and time-consuming it is to solve these problems with computers, enormous energy is wasted.

The three top ETH-based NFT marketplaces are OpenSea, Rarible, and Nifty Gateway. However, NFT developers will potentially move to alternative options like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to get around the usability issues experienced due to the limits of the Ethereum network.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community token with the explicit purpose of transferring revenue into the DeFi ecosystem and preserving an integral part of the global ecosystem. Community tokens are significant revenue sources for its community and NGOs.

Big Eyes Coin’s true power lies within its community. The momentum increases with size, activity, and engagement. The community members will benefit from regular giveaway tokens, NFTs, and incentives. In addition, updates will always be shared first with the community.

90% of Big Eyes Coin will be made available at launch and will belong to the community. Big Eyes aims to be the leading NFT event that will happen this season. It intends to be among the top ten NFT coins while giving joy to its users and value to its token. Additionally, all NFT event profits will be put up for a vote in the community.

NFTs are not an afterthought; they are a significant component of Big Eyes Coin’s growth engine for raising awareness, attracting new users, and generating income. From the presale stage, the Big eyes Coin community will experience action; this is not a path of exploration but rather a strategy.

The Big Eyes Coin presale stage is now live, and the new crypto has the potential to house NFTs. Purchase Big Eyes Coins during this presale period to gain from this rapidly growing coin.