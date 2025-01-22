Best Crypto for 2025: Sui Dips, Trump Coin Rises, BlockDAG Plans 10 CEX Listings

What drives a crypto’s price up or down, and how can you spot the best crypto to buy before the next breakout? While Sui price has recently dipped, trading at $4.43 with a 3.28% drop, questions about its long-term growth potential are growing louder. In contrast, Trump coin price is surging, recently hitting $39 and securing a market capitalization of $7.8 billion, with attention-grabbing moves that keep it in the spotlight.

(credit: PR)

But the spotlight isn’t always the safest place. That’s why BlockDAG is capturing attention for the right reasons. With its upcoming listings on 10 major exchanges, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a smarter choice for those who value sustained growth over short-lived hype. With an innovative foundation and growing ecosystem, BlockDAG could be the forward-thinking pick as the crypto landscape evolves.

BlockDAG: The Next Big Move in Crypto

BlockDAG is gearing up for a pivotal moment: the listing of its BDAG coins on 10 major centralized exchanges. This strategic rollout isn’t just about visibility—it’s a launchpad that could significantly boost the coin’s value. With the presale already raising $183 million, selling 17.9 billion coins across 27 batches at a price of $0.0248 per BDAG, and delivering a staggering 2,380% ROI, BlockDAG has proven itself as a standout performer. Its listings on high-volume exchanges will open the doors to millions of new traders, creating a wave of liquidity and demand that’s hard to ignore. If you're hunting for the best crypto to buy, BlockDAG should be at the top of your list.

(credit: PR)

The timing couldn’t be better. As the final presale phase wraps up, BDAG coins are priced at $0.0248, offering a last chance for early adopters to lock in their positions before the anticipated listing rally. Once on the exchanges, the fixed supply of BDAG coins is expected to meet surging demand, a formula that could drive exponential growth. BlockDAG’s unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which addresses blockchain scalability, makes it more than just hype—it’s a solution-driven platform with real-world utility.

Acting now isn’t just smart; it’s essential. Missing out on BlockDAG’s current presale could mean watching from the sidelines as its value soars post-listing. With its robust fundamentals, cutting-edge technology, and imminent exchange debut, BlockDAG has all the ingredients to position itself as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Sui Price Slips: What’s Next for the Network?

Sui price has recently dipped to $4.43, reflecting a 3.28% drop, raising concerns about its near-term growth potential. Despite this, the network is showing strength with its total value locked (TVL) reaching nearly $1.8 billion and daily on-chain activity ranging between $400 million and $600 million. These metrics indicate strong adoption of Sui’s infrastructure, even as the market recalibrates its valuation.

(credit: PR)

Adding to its ecosystem’s momentum, Chirp, a DePIN project on Sui, recently launched its $CHIRP token on major exchanges like KuCoin and Gate.io. This expansion showcases Sui’s ability to support decentralized innovations. However, past concerns about insider selling during rallies have left some traders cautious. With ongoing developments and consistent on-chain activity, the Sui network remains one to watch despite the current price volatility. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Trump Coin Price Surges Amid Growing Interest

Trump coin price has seen a sharp rise, recently climbing to $39 with a market capitalization of $7.8 billion. This surge reflects strong interest, partly driven by its affiliation with Donald Trump and the buzz surrounding its unique positioning in the meme coin space. The coin’s heavy insider ownership, with 80% held by the Trump Organization and CIC Digital, has sparked debates about its sustainability and market dynamics.

(credit: PR)

While its performance has been impressive, concerns remain about its long-term potential, especially given the political and ethical implications tied to its ownership. As the coin’s volatility continues, it offers an intriguing option for those drawn to speculative gains. However, balancing its short-term excitement with cautious optimism may be key to navigating its future prospects.

Summing Up

While Sui price reflects recent market challenges, the network's strong on-chain activity and ecosystem growth signal its long-term potential. On the other hand, Trump coin price has surged, fueled by market interest and speculation, but its insider-heavy structure raises questions about its future stability.

In comparison, BlockDAG offers a more balanced and forward-thinking opportunity. With its presale delivering a 2,380% ROI and plans to list on 10 major exchanges, it stands out as the best new crypto to buy for sustained growth. The upcoming listings are expected to create significant demand for BDAG coins, making now the time to act. Don’t miss the chance to get ahead of the curve with BlockDAG’s innovative platform and strategic roadmap.

(credit: PR)

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article was written in cooperation with Blockdag