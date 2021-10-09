Video game streaming service Twitch targeted by massive data leak

The video game streaming service Twitch was the target of a massive data breach Wednesday, with an unidentified hacker leaking 125 gigabytes of data, including source code and user payments, to the online imageboard 4Chan, according to PCGamer.

PCGamer added that it was unclear at the time whether user data was exposed, but the hacker's 4Chan post claimed that the leak included code from Twitch's mobile, desktop and console clients, as well as proprietary software development kits (SDKs), payments to content creators and information regarding an unannounced competitor to PC gaming platform Steam.

The lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, is seen in San Francisco, California (credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)

Twitch confirmed the data breach on Twitter Wednesday.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

The leak "opens a gigantic door for evildoers to find cracks in the system, lace malware and potentially steal sensitive information,” Ekram Ahmed, a spokesman for cybersecurity company Check Point, said in a New York Times report.

According to the same report, the information regarding content creators' earnings could not be verified, but it indicated that some users were paid millions of dollars since 2019.