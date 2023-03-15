Save 50% on an app that could help you write anything

Whether you’re a well-known author with a new book, a lawyer working on a case, or a student finishing an essay, writing might be a little easier if you have tools that are specifically designed to help writers. Scrivener 3 is a writing platform that provides organizational tools to help writers manage their workload without getting overwhelmed. For a limited time, you could get the go-to app for writers on sale for only $29.99 for a lifetime subscription.

A writing app designed for writers

Scrivener has tools for many types of writers. If you need a distraction-free workspace to get through a draft, you can use Scrivener’s full-screen mode and focus on one thing at a time. If you want to see your whole project broken into sections, try the corkboard to see your work from above. Separate books into chapters that you can move at will. Everything you write is put into an interactive project outline that lets you see the structure of your work as you get through it.

Verified buyer Wesley G. writes, “[Scrivener] allows me to visualize what was originally on a simple white page.” It’s almost like a table of contents for a book you’re still putting together.

Scrivener's Core Concepts

You don’t have to be a famous author to use Scrivener. Students and professional writers may benefit from the research tools that let you attach sources to the different sections of your work. No need to search for the source you found when it’s already attached to the relevant document.

This subscription allows you to use Scrivener on one device at a time, but you can also export your work into a PDF, Final Draft, or plain text document if you want to work on it on another device. You can even share your work in different formatting so you don’t have to change your original every time you submit your work.

Save 50% on a lifetime subscription to Scrivener

If you want a new, intuitive writing tool for professional or personal writing, get a lifetime subscription to Scrivener 3 while it’s on sale for $29.99. That's the best price online, and it's half off.

Prices subject to change.