For the daily commute or easy rides, this e-bike packs speed and range

Save $1,300 on this e-bike that can travel up to 50 miles.

By ELTON HAYES
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 09:46
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

Vehicles aren’t the only mode of transportation that has seen a tech revolution. Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, have spiked in popularity recently as they’ve even lapped their mechanical-pedal predecessors in sales. E-Bike sales have even surpassed electric cars in sales numbers. They’re similar to regular bikes in that they feature the same seat, handlebar, and frame. Where they differ, however, is in the electric motor that powers them. The boost of an electric motor provides the perfect assist for traveling longer distances. It weighs 51 pounds and sports 26-inch wheels. 

Just in time for spring, you can purchase the BirdBike eBike for only $999 (reg. $2,299). BirdBike was designed by the same innovative minds responsible for introducing shared electric scooters. This e-bike can reach speeds up to 20 miles per hour, and it can travel up to 50 miles. The manual throttle provides an immediate e-boost. The duo of speed and range make it ideal for the daily commute and leisurely rides. 

https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqCowdm13pA

This sleek-yet-powerful e-bike runs on a 500W motor that makes for a smooth ride. The high-performance carbon drive train is engineered to meet the demands of the rough road and is strong enough to erase the need for chain maintenance. A removable 36V/12.8Ah battery is built to last and is certified to meet industry standards for e-bikes. 

Track your ride’s progress by monitoring the embedded LED dash display that presents speed, distance, battery life, and other features. 

“Wow! Having an electric bike is a total game-changer for getting around town. I don't have to hassle with parking/traffic and get fresh air (exercise if I want it). Heads turn to look at the bike and I get a lot of compliments,” writes verified buyer Kate Shoemaker. 

While this e-bike is sure to garner a lot of attention, the 120db anti-theft alarm will give you peace of mind knowing that you’ll be able to keep tabs on it at all times. 

There’s no better feeling than hitting the open road on a bike and taking in the sights and sounds of the outdoors. Step into spring with one of the most popular devices out there. Purchase this e-bike for 56% off its MSRP today. 

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals



