TL;DR: Don't miss this limited-time deal to a lifetime of Microsoft Office on your Windows computer for $49.99.

While many apps are transitioning to subscription models, you can still get the standard productivity programs from Microsoft Office for a one-time fee. With lifetime access, you won't have to worry about monthly or yearly subscription fees. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for only $49.99.

Score a lifetime of Microsoft Office

Windows users can enjoy a comprehensive suite of Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business, with a one-time payment and no recurring costs or subscription fees. With this complete package, you'll have all the tools you need for various tasks, from writing memos for work, organizing data, creating impressive presentations with animations, sharing files with your team, taking notes, designing eye-catching printables, and even managing your own databases. Skype for Business also ensures you have a secure and convenient way to connect with colleagues around the world.

Once you've made your purchase, you'll receive a redemption code that you can use on the Microsoft website after logging into your account. The purchase confirmation will also typically include a download link. You can then download the software and install it on one computer. One reviewer raved, “Just like buying it directly from Microsoft but much more budget-friendly! Excellent delivery time, easy download, simple setup, no license issues.”

After installing the Microsoft Office suite on your computer, you can use the apps for as long as you have that computer, without any recurring subscription fees. Microsoft Office typically requires Windows 10 or 11 operating system, at least 1GB of RAM, 4GB of available disk space, and a monitor with a minimum resolution of 1280x800 or higher.

Access MS Office programs, always

Ensure your computer is primed for success by installing the world's most popular productivity programs.

Purchase a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows on sale for $49.99 (reg. $349).

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.