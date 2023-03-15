Get a lifetime of affordable flights for $50 and a chance to win big

Planning a vacation can be stressful, and high flight prices do not make it any easier. If you want to take some of the stress out of travel planning, then Matt’s Flights can help. This premium flight finder scours the web all hours of the day to find the best ticket prices for your trip and send them directly to you. Until March 31 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can get a lifetime subscription to Matt’s Flights for only $49.99. Your purchase also comes with five automatic entries in a giveaway to win up to $5K in flights for two going anywhere in the world.

Cheap flights sent to your inbox

To start searching for flights, just select the departing airport or location of your upcoming adventure. If you do not see your airport, you can email Matt directly to get it added to the list for custom searches. Once your airport is selected, all that’s left to do is wait for flight deals to appear in your inbox. Premium Plan users can expect three or more flight notifications every week.

This premium flight finder also searches for mistake fares from airlines and travel agencies. If either posts a ticket at a mistakenly or drastically reduced price, Matt’s Flights could find it and send it to you instantly so you can book that cheap flight right away.

Matt’s Flights automatically searches for flights leaving for domestic and international locations, but you can also perform custom searches that give you more control over the deals you receive. One verified subscriber who saved $400 on their airfare, reviewed, "Just signed up for Matt's Flights premium service and was amazed at the deals he found for an upcoming trip I am contemplating. He is super-fast, friendly and responsive. What a great service he provides!"

Save big on a lifetime of affordable flights

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or simply want to score a discount on your future vacation, Matt’s Flights can make it easier to find affordable airline tickets across the globe. Grab a lifetime subscription to a Matt's Flights Premium Plan now for just $49.99 and earn five entries in a $5K travel giveaway to win flights for two to travel anywhere in the world. This deal ends March 31 March 31 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.