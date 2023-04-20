The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tap into the world of AI photo editing with Luminar Neo

Leverage the power of artificial intelligence in the photo-editing process

By ELTON H
APRIL 20, 2023
The award-winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle is on sale for just $79—just over $11 per program. 

Just a month ago, AI-generated took social media by storm. Users created wide-ranging photos—funny and realistic—using a technology that has recently become more prevalent in photography. According to Wedio, the implementation of AI drastically cuts down on how much time photographers need to edit their prized shots. 

While the technology was enjoyed in a more informal sense by the general public, AI-assistant photo editing has dramatically enhanced the portfolio and catalog of professional photographers. Aspiring and award-winning photographers alike have used technology to enhance their efforts. Now, you can also utilize AI-powered photo editing tools with Luminar Neo, which is bundled with other innovative tools, for only $79 (reg. $400). This is the best price you'll find online.

Luminar Neo is the star of this bundle. Its easy-to-use friendly interface makes it accessible to everyone. It empowers users' photography lovers to express the beauty they imagined using innovative AI-driven tools. Powerful editing tools feature many tools, including layers, masking, and local adjustments. AI-powered tools allow users to replace skies and enhance landscapes and portraits. It's also compatible with Windows, macOS, and can even be used as a plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom.  

Six photo editing add-ons also come with your purchase, including Perfect Fluffy Clouds, Soulful Panoramas, Spring Adventure, Emerald Forest, Bokeh Dreams, and Champions Bundle. Adjust the clouds in landscape photos to look more fluffy and dynamic, or add a moodier, earthy vibe to your stills. No matter what you want to edit, Luminar Neo and these add-ons can help.

In addition, mobile users can use the Luminar Share Mobile app, which allows them to quickly and seamlessly transfer images from their phone to their computer. Updates to the program are also included for the duration of your product’s lifecycle. 

Luminar Neo was the 2022 Red Dot Winner for Interface Design and boasts a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot. One verified user wrote, “The product is amazing. Its editing capabilities are astonishing and the technical support was thorough and committed.”

Unlock a world of photo editing creativity and capabilities with the help of AI. Grab the award-winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle now for just $79 (reg. $400), the best price on the web.

Prices subject to change. 

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



