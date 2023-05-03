Treat your mom to this $45 shipped bouquet of stunning daylilies

Treat your mother to a beautiful bouquet of mixed daylilies for just $44.99 shipped. Sixteen to 18 stunning daylilies come with your purchase.

Flowers are one of the most popular gift ideas for good reason. Their appearance alone can brighten anyone’s day. According to the Society of American Florists, studies on flowers have proven their positive effects on one’s mood.

As a result, flowers are an incredible gift for Mother's Day. To celebrate the occasion this year, treat the special moms in your life to this stunning bouquet of daylilies for just $44.99 (reg. $96.76) shipped. This Mother’s Day campaign ends May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, but customers are encouraged to purchase 1-2 days before the holiday, or even earlier, to prevent possible carrier delays.

This is a voucher deal as well, meaning customers will receive their digital vouchers upon purchase. You'll need to enter the voucher code on Rose Farmers' website, and once you do so, you'll just have to wait for Mom to receive these fragrant florals at her doorstep.

Between 12 to 14 flowers are packaged in this bouquet. Each daylily is elegant and exotic. Daylilies are known for their classic intoxicating fragrance and will bring a smile to your mother’s face. Furthermore, each stem contains multiple bulbs.

The flowers are handpicked by farmers from Rose Farmers, and this bouquet is delivered to consumers in the contiguous United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska). However, Rose Farmers doesn’t deliver to PO boxes or on Saturdays and Sundays.

And while vases aren’t included in the prices of purchase, customers can add one for an additional cost. Adding a vase may be a convenient purchase that'll save Mom the hassle of having to scour around for a vase to display these gorgeous daylilies.

Few things can brighten one’s day more than an eye-catching bouquet. With this Mother’s Day offering of beautiful daylilies from Rose Farmers, you’re sure to do just that for the important moms in your life.

Gift Mom this Mother's Day special of 12-14 mixed daylilies for $44.99 shipped, and show your mother just how much she means to you. This deal ends May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, but be sure to order ahead of time to guarantee delivery by the holiday.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.