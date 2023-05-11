Have a YouTube channel but not quite reaching the audience or popularity heights you want? Harness the power of YouTube with this 12-course masterclass bundle, now on sale for only $48.99.

It’s hard to deny YouTube's sheer power and influence on video content. According to Sprout Social, the wildly popular video platform boasts over two billion monthly active users. While many people associate YouTube with their favorite video podcast or social-media influencer, the beauty of the platform lies in the fact virtually anyone with an internet connection and a capable camera can share their content with the masses.

Companies and individuals alike have harnessed YouTube to distribute their messages, unveil their products, and keep engagement levels up by connecting with their viewer base. And while much isn’t required to record and share a YouTube video, those well-versed in the platform's intricacies have enjoyed more success. To understand the potential of YouTube, this all-in-one YouTube masterclass bundle can help and is only $48.99 (reg. $2,440).

Whether you’re entirely new to YouTube or looking to give your channel and content a makeover, there’s something for everyone in this 12-course bundle. By the end of the 62-lecture “YouTube Academy 2023” course, students will have a firm foundation on what constitutes a successful YouTube channel and how to grow a subscriber base organically. This 4.7-star rated course also explains monetization and aspects of content that can boost creators’ earning potential.

Connecting with your YouTube audience also means running suitable ads during your content. The “YouTube Marketing with YouTube Ads for Beginners” explains how to do it successfully throughout the course’s 15 lessons. This course is rated four stars, covering efficient targeting and ad campaigns, among other points of emphasis.

This bundle even offers 179 royalty-free corporate music beds for your channel. Copyright claims that shutter videos can finally be avoided. Additional courses include “Learn to Edit Video Fast! Adobe Premiere Pro 2023 Step-by-Step” and “Rank Your YouTube Videos Higher in Search Using TubeBuddy,” among others.

With an audience of billions worldwide, the possibilities with YouTube are endless. This 12-course masterclass can help you better understand and use the platform to achieve your video-streaming goals.

Grab the 2023 All-In-One YouTube Masterclass Bundle now for just $48.99 (reg. $2,400).

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.